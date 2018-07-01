Four rescued from Shawnee Mission Park Lake after boat capsizes

Johnson County Park Police, with the assistance of Shawnee Mission Park Marina staff, rescued four people from the lake after a boat reportedly capsized Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters and rescue resources from as far away as Olathe were dispatched to assist with the rescue at 2:52 p.m. Operation 100 News has learned that the large number of resources dispatched was due to there being several people in the water and the likely need for more than one boat if those people were in distress.

Park Police used their boat to pull all four adults from the water. Shawnee firefighters had firefighters ready to enter the water with additional boats had they been needed.

All four people were transported back to the dock, where they were evaluated by Shawnee firefighters. None of the people involved requested transport to the hospital and were released at the scene.

Marina staff towed the involved boat, which had been rented from the marina, back to the dock. A staffer told Operation 100 News that the boat would require a "very minor repair."

Marina staff said all four people with the boat had life jackets. Staff said they did not know if all four were wearing the jackets when they went into the water.

