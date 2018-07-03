Johnson County Christmas Bureau partners with Shawnee business for ‘Christmas in July’

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a local grassroots agency dedicated to fighting poverty and helping low-income neighbors in the county, is once again getting a jump on the holiday season by celebrating “Christmas in July.”

During the month of July, the Christmas Bureau, which annually serves over 12,000 individuals, will be accepting donations at Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall, 6495 Quivira.

While many items are needed, the Christmas Bureau is experiencing a shortage on children’s educational toys for those ages 0-10.

Donations can be dropped in collection barrels at Nellie & Nico’s during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Examples of donations that are needed include: children’s books, building blocks (Legos), science kits and educational games.

“The statistics are clear. The earlier that children can begin their intellectual development, the better chance they have of success later in life, which will help us break the cycle of poverty in our communities,” said Larry Bigus, Executive Director of JCCB. “We are blessed to have so many caring partners throughout the County, including Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall, who continue to step up where there is a need.”

All donations collected during the July drive will be used during the Christmas Bureau’s annual Holiday Shop.

Organized each holiday season, the shop gives pre-qualified clients the opportunity to pick-up necessities as well as choosing holiday gifts for their children.

All Christmas Bureau clients live at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

This year’s holiday shop will take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 8 at a location to be determined.

For those that are unable to drop-off physical items at Nellie & Nico’s, the Christmas Bureau also is accepting financial donations for their July fundraising push.

To make a monetary donation, visit the Bureau’s website at jccb.org/donate.

“It is our pleasure to once again partner with the Christmas Bureau on such a worthy cause,” said Janelle Coons, Owner, Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall. “We look forward to working with their tireless volunteers throughout the month to supply items that will bring joy to those in need this holiday season.”