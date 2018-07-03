Archive for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Rockhurst names Shawnee graduates
July 3, 2018
Rockhurst University recently awarded more than 800 degrees at its 98th annual commencement ceremony.
Many of them were from Shawnee.
They include: Paul Buckmaster, Matthew Clair, Maxwell Grisnik, Katherine Kerner, Sean Klippel, Samuel Pirtle, Arel Roxas, John Ruo, Matthew Seifert, Taylor Sjogren, Pratap Timilsina and Samuel Whitaker.
