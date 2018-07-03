Rockhurst names Shawnee graduates

Rockhurst University recently awarded more than 800 degrees at its 98th annual commencement ceremony.

Many of them were from Shawnee.

They include: Paul Buckmaster, Matthew Clair, Maxwell Grisnik, Katherine Kerner, Sean Klippel, Samuel Pirtle, Arel Roxas, John Ruo, Matthew Seifert, Taylor Sjogren, Pratap Timilsina and Samuel Whitaker.