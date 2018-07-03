Self defense class to be held in Overland Park

The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation is offering a two-hour self-defense training seminar nearby next month.

The foundation presents these programs to help fight the kind of violence which killed a 19-year-old Leawood resident during the summer of 2002.

It will take place at 10 a.m. on July 21 at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., Overland Park.

These programs are open to the public including any girl 12 years and older and women of any age.

A donation of $12 is appreciated, but not required.



Advance registration is appreciated but walk ups are welcome.

To register for these programs or to check for additional local classes, go to takedefense.org.

The self-defense seminar was designed by Johnson County Park & Recreation District Corporate and Community Wellness Manager Jill Leiker, a professional self-defense trainer, in consultation with local law enforcement agencies after the idea for the program was brought to local recreation agencies by representatives of the Kemp family.

So far, 65,000-plus women and girls have completed the class.