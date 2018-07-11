Shawnee area students earn K-State degrees

Hundreds of Shawnee area students recently graduated from Kansas State University.

They are:

Alyssa Agee, Bachelor of Science in agriculture; Aaron Akin, Bachelor of Science in biological systems engineering, Master of Science; Debra Amandola, Doctor of Philosophy; Kylie Andres, Master of Science; Gina Avitia, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services;

Kristi Baonga, Master of Science; Mallory Baska, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services; Ryan Bath, Bachelor of Science; Lincoln Benson, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Bonser, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Karrin Branson, Bachelor of Science in interior design; Monica Brich, Bachelor of Science;

Brittany Chastain, Bachelor of Science in interior design; Brett Christianson, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering;

Gina D’Amato, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Carley Deibler, Bachelor of Science in apparel and textiles; Kaitlyn Delamore, Bachelor of Arts; David Dougherty, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering;

Kayla Eubanks, Bachelor of Science in Business administration; Lydia Evans, Bachelor of Science;

Gabrielle Fangman, Bachelor of Science, secondary major, Magna Cum Laude; Leah Fields, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services; Aaron Fox, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jordan Freeman, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services;

Milad Ghasempour, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Gloe, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude; Bradley Gollwitzer, Master of Architecture; Christopher Goodman, Bachelor of Science; Sabrina Gragg, Bachelor of Science; Grace Gregory, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;

Nicole Hammond, Bachelor of Science in agriculture; Olivia Harding, Bachelor of Science in business administration, secondary major, Magna Cum Laude; Rachal Henchek, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness; Darby Huddleston, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; Garrett Huerter, Bachelor of Science in personal financial planning;

Miranda Isaacsen, Bachelor of Science in business administration;

Maxwell Jenks, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jackson Jennings, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Anne Jewell, Bachelor of Science;

Lindsey Kelly, Bachelor of Science in education; Chandler Kemp, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services; Paul Klippel, Master of Architecture; Lucas Knehans, Bachelor of Science in construction science and management; Blair Kocher, Master of Business Administration; Avery Kostelac, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering;

Bridget Lynch, Bachelor of Arts;

Carolina Mach, Bachelor of Arts; Alec Mackay, Master of Architecture; Isam Madi, Bachelor of Science; Shelbie Martel, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Misty Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in education; Lindsay May, Bachelor of Science; Meghan McCluskey, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Clifford Meeks, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Megan Mellring, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; Blake Miles, Bachelor of Science in construction science and management, Cum Laude; Maggie Mulich, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Hannah Muxlow, Bachelor of Science in agriculture;

Martha Nguyen, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Nielson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Michael Nyhart, Bachelor of Arts;

Chase Oswald, Bachelor of Science;

Maegann Parsons, Bachelor of Science; Caroline Peters, Bachelor of Science in bakery science and management;

Eric Racki, Professional Science Master in applied science and technology; Brenna Ramirez, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Joseph Reed, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Logan Robertson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Rouse, Master of Agribusiness;

Daniella Santos, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Courtney Saylor, Bachelor of Science in food science and industry; Abigail Sieperda, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Jennifer Smith, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Warren Sparks, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Carlie Stenzel, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Nathan Sterns, Bachelor of Science in construction science and management, Magna Cum Laude; Erin Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in business administration;

Jamie Teixeira De Magalhaes, Master of Arts; Nathan Tolle, Bachelor of Science in agriculture, secondary major; Riley Toombs, Bachelor of Science in information systems;

Leilani Velasco, Bachelor of music education, Cum Laude; Dustin Vielhauer, Bachelor of Science;



Ashley Wasson, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Weitlich, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Whitlow, Bachelor of Science in construction science and management; Kylie Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in education; Mallory - Wilhite, Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services, secondary major, Summa Cum Laude; Graham Wilson, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Natalie Windham, Bachelor of Science in hospitality management;



Jolynne Yankoviz, Bachelor of Science in hospitality management;