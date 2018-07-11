Television show seeks local participants

The Emmy-nominated hit television show, “Mind Field,” is coming to Stilwell to film.

YouTube Premium’s “Mind Field” is a documentary-style show that focuses on the science of the brain, the mind, psychology and consciousness.

Host Michael Stevens, a Stilwell native, is heading to his hometown to create a working human brain out of people.

He is extending an invitation to people in the Kansas City area to participate in this one-of-a-kind scientific demonstration.

Producers are looking for hundreds of participants to help film the experience and be on the television show.

Filming will be July 21. Time and place are yet to be announced, but it will be filmed outdoors at an area school.

Participants under 18 will need parental consent to participate.

If you’re interested in partcipating, send the following information to MindFieldSeason3@gmail.com: