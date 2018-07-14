Lenexa Police investigate overnight shooting

Lenexa police are investigating after a man showed up at the Casey's General Store near 79th Street and Quivira Road with a gunshot wound late Friday night.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez says officers were called to Casey's, 7875 Quivira Road at 11:41 p.m. after a man walked into the business and said he had been shot.

The victim, only identified as a 35-year-old man, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers from Shawnee assisted with a search of the area around the Casey's store. A Shawnee K-9 searched the area along with a Lenexa Police drone. No suspects were located during the search.

Officer Chavez says it's unknown where the shooting occurred and no suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lenexa Police at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.