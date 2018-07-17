SMNW alumnus Christian Ghilardi, SMNW senior Joe Bultman become first co-winners of Kenneth Smith Award

According to the final Sunflower League boys golf standings last spring, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Joe Bultman narrowly edged his teammate, Christian Ghilardi, on a final round tiebreaker after they finished with a three- round score of 219.

That’s not how Bultman sees it, though.

One of Bultman’s goals for his junior season was to become a Sunflower League champion just like Ghilardi did the year before, and he felt good about accomplishing that. However, Bultman views himself and Ghilardi as co-league champions.

Bultman and Ghilardi put up similar scores and finished at or near the top of the leaderboard all spring long, and that did not go unnoticed by coaches around the state. For the past 19 years, the Kenneth Smith Award goes to one male golfer and one female golfer from the Kansas City area who excel not only on the course, but in the classroom and in the community.

After breaking down the accomplishments of Bultman, Ghilardi and all of the other boy golfers in the KC area, the SM Northwest tandem became the first co- winners in the award’s history.

“It’s such a prestigious award in the Kansas City area and every high school golfer knows about it. With the seasons that we both had, I thought that halfway through the season that really any of us could win this award,” Bultman said. “There are a lot of other good players as well that didn’t get the award that could’ve been deserving of it. For both of us to win this award together, it’s such a special thing with being teammates and such close friends like we are.”

Winning the Kenneth Smith Award has been on Bultman and Ghilardi’s bucket list well before they entered high school. Ghilardi grew up admiring the likes of Shawnee Mission Northwest products David Catt and Jackson Foth, who respectively won the Kenneth Smith Award in 2010 and 2012. The University of Kansas signee credited the likes of Catt, Foth and former teammate Blake Allen for paving his way to success the past four years at SM Northwest.

“It’s a huge honor to be up here receiving this award alongside a great friend of mine,” Ghilardi said. “Growing up playing junior golf, I watched former Northwest alumni David Catt and Jackson Foth win this award. I remember thinking how cool it would be to add my name in the mix with those superior golfers.

“The person I lookup to most is someone I strongly believe could have won this award, too, after his dominant senior year. He showed me what it takes to be great on and off the course. His work ethic has inspired me and pushed me to become the best I could be. Not only is he my best friend, but he is like a brother to me. I owe it to Mr. Blake Allen and the rest of the Allen family for supporting me and helping me reach my goals in life.”

Bultman and Ghilardi finished the spring with respective scoring averages of 72.6 and 73.3, which ranked first and second respectively, in Class 6A. Ghilardi was a 6A regional champion — which marked one of his five first-place finishes — and placed ninth at state. Bultman took third at the regional tournament and finished 11th at state.

One of the more eye- popping statistics for Bultman, though, didn’t come on the golf course. The SM Northwest standout carries a 4.7 weighted grade-point- average going into his senior year. Ghilardi also took care of business in the classroom, as he finished high school with a 3.4 GPA.

“It’s really, really special to be known as a great golfer, but it’s even more special to be known as a great person as well,” Bultman said. “Being known as a great student and a great person in the community just adds to the prestige of the award.”

Ghilardi and Bultman both gave high praise to their families, SM Northwest coach Jim Bamburg and swing coach and Cougar alumnus Clay Devers for their support and guidance. One of the joys for Bamburg throughout the past season was observing the competitiveness between Bultman and Ghilardi at each of the Cougars’ 10 tournaments.

“This is a special day for both Joe, Christian, their families, our golf program and our Shawnee Mission Northwest Cougar community. Both of these outstanding young men had incredible seasons,” Bamburg said. “I could not be more proud of both of them, and it’s an honor to be their coach.

“Mr. (Pat) McMahon and the selection committee had a difficult time determining which one deserved the award the most. Pat said it best when he first called me and said, ‘It’s just the right thing to do to honor both of them.’ If you look at the results from last spring, you can see why it was so difficult to pick just one.”

The athletic success at SM Northwest for Bultman and Ghilardi hasn’t just been limited to the course golf. Ghilardi and Bultman have both played on the SM Northwest basketball team. Ghilardi spent the past three years on the varsity squad.

“He (Ghilardi) is a great golfer, but I actually met him at Shawnee Mission Northwest basketball camp when I was maybe in fourth grade and he was in fifth grade. I got there and this kid was just so good,” Bultman said. “I’m like, ‘Man, he’s a great basketball player.’ Then a couple of years later at a golf tournament I saw him and I’m like, ‘This kid can golf also?’ He just turned out to be a great athlete and he’s also just such a great person and somebody that I can look up to.”

After dedicating most of the winter to basketball season, Ghilardi didn’t meet his expectations at the first golf tournament of the spring. With Bultman having a strong start to the season, Ghilardi didn’t lack any motivation to get back on track.

“Starting this past golf season, me and Joe both knew it was important for us to play well in order for our team to compete. After seeing Joe carry the team in our first tournament, it made me work harder because I didn’t want to let the team down,” Ghilardi said. “I remember telling myself, ‘All I need to do is beat Joe,’ which didn’t happen too often. I knew he was going to take care of his part to help the team be successful.

“It’s great having a teammate like him because of our friendship and competitiveness. We belonged to the same golf course in sixth grade and I can say he’s made me better simply because we’re always battling against each other. He’s such a tough competitor. Win or lose, I know I’m always getting better. I thank him for that, too.”

Joe’s love for the game of golf started at a very young age with his father, Matt Bultman, helping him along the way.

“I was really little and my dad basically put some plastic clubs into my hands. Now there was a problem with them,” Joe said. “They were right- handed and I turned out to be left-handed, so I just flipped them around and I hit with the back of the clubs. That kind of got me started with playing golf.”

Matt set out a few goals for Joe to accomplish as his passion for golf continued to grow. It didn’t take long for Joe to reach them.

“He said, ‘I’ll get you a trophy when you make your first par,’ so that was my goal. When I was 5 years old, I think I went driver, wedge and then made a putt on a long par 3,” Joe said. “So I made the par and I did get a trophy.”

Fast forward two years. The next milestone Joe had set out before him by Matt had an even bigger reward at stake.

“He promised me this green Masters valuables pouch when I made my first birdie. He went to the 2005 Masters and then brought it back and said, ‘This is yours when you make your first birdie,”’ Joe said. “When I was 7 years old at the Overland Park par 3 course, I made my first birdie. I still carry that in my golf bag today everywhere I go.”

Joe has now reached the point where he’s playing on some of the top courses in the nation, and he’s at one of them this week. The SM Northwest senior is competing in the U.S. Junior Amateur this week at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. After Monday’s first round, Joe is tied for 12th following his round of 1-under-par, 69.

“Golf in general has been such a great experience for me in my life and it’s taken me to so many places,” Joe said. “It’s been great with me in my life to just get to travel to all of these places and meet a lot of cool people.”

Joe’s most recent hole-in-one also came in 2014 on one of the most well-known courses in the U.S., and Matt was right there to witness. Fortunately for Joe, he trusted his abilities rather than listening to a suggestion from Matt.

“In the Teen World Championship at Pinehurst and we were on the 16th hole at Pinehurst No. 6, which is a downhilll par 3. My dad thought that I had too much club,” Joe said. “I stood up there and right as I was standing over the ball he was like, ‘Joe, are you sure you don’t want to club down a little?’ I’m like, ‘Dad, I’m sure.’ I stepped up, (the ball took) one hop and it rolls right into the bottom of the cup. I turned around and I pointed at him and said, ‘Dad, I told you I had the right club.’ That’s a great memory for me.”

While Joe is at the U.S. Junior Amateur, Ghilardi’s main focus for the summer has been polishing each aspect of his game to be ready for the upcoming season at KU. Ghilardi will join a Kansas team that won a regional championship to clinch its first trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2000. The Jayhawks finished 23rd at the NCAAs.

“I’m making some big changes because I need to make sure to get them right before I go to KU. I’m getting better every day,” Ghilardi said. “I’m trying to practice as much as I can so I can be ready when I get there. It’s not all about winning right now. It’s a lot more of getting all of the bad things out of my golf game and turning them to good.”

Perseverance is one of the qualities that Ghilardi has prided himself on during his high school golf career, and he knows he’ll need it going forward as well. McMahon, who has been a representative of the Kenneth L. and Eva S. Smith Foundation for the past two decades, lauded Ghilardi and Bultman for their perseverance and other qualities that made them worthy of being selected for the award.

McMahon’s appreciation for golf in the KC area was made evident as he presented a $5,000 check on behalf of the Kenneth L. and Eva S. Smith Foundation to the First Tee of Greater Kansas City as a part of the award ceremony. Thursday’s ceremony was a little bit more emotional than normal for Pat since his wife, Linda McMahon, was unable to be there with him. However, Linda still played a major role in the preparation for the presentation despite not being at full strength, and it was her perseverance that helped her through it.

“For the last four-and- a-half months, we’ve been living in a rehab hospital up in Nebraska. She suffered a serious spinal cord injury back in the winter,” Pat said. “The First Tee, one of the key things they try to teach kids is perseverance.

I have learned what perseverance really is from watching my wife of 39 years try to recover.

“There’s no guarantee what tomorrow is going to bring. I’ve been preparing for this program just like the prior 19 years and my wife has been there every time and making sure that all of the administrative functions are taking care of. She would not hear of not being able to participate in this program. With one hand, she was doing typing this last month. I could not get her away from it, so I want to thank my wife.”