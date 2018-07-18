Early morning pursuit from Bonner Springs ends in Shawnee

Bonner Springs Police confirm they initiated a pursuit which came to an end in Shawnee early Wednesday.

Corporal Adam Khan of the Bonner Springs Police Department says, "the pursuit was initiated for traffic reasons and the vehicle failed to yield to officers."

A Shawnee Police dispatcher informed Shawnee officers of the pursuit about 5:55 a.m. after Wyandotte County dispatchers called to inform them of the chase. At that time the pursuit was westbound on 47th Street approaching Kansas Highway 7. The driver made a U-turn at K-7 and went back eastbound on 47th Street, coming to a stop near Anderson Street just before 6 a.m.

"During the pursuit, officers from the Edwardsville Police Department assisted and were able to deflate some of the vehicle's tires using stop sticks," Cpl. Khan said. "With the vehicle disabled, officers of the Bonner Springs Police Department conducted a felony car check and took the driver safely into custody without further incident."

Shawnee Police were not involved in the pursuit and arrived at the car stop after the driver had been taken into custody.

Khan added that the driver was found to have multiple felony warrants from various jurisdictions.

Corporal Khan did not respond to questions asking about the time the pursuit started, speeds reached during the chase, or the route the suspect driver led officers on.

The driver's identity has not been released. No one was injured.

Law enforcement agencies in Wyandotte County utilize a digital radio system which includes encryption of all radio traffic. Due to the encryption, radio traffic cannot be monitored by neighboring agencies in Johnson County.

