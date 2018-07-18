Shawnee students attend KU leadership academy

Kansas high school student leaders from Rotary District 5710 attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy at the University of Kansas.

The summer academy is sponsored by Rotary International District 5710 and hosted by the KU Memorial Union.

Throughout the week-long camp, RYLA students engage in activities and service projects intended to challenge and develop their skills in leadership, community service, and civic engagement.

RYLA students also worked in topic-based groups to develop strategies for addressing challenges facing the people of Kansas, including strategies to keep Kansas graduates in the state, examining funding issues concerning the humanities in K-12 education, the factors of high school football, and the benefits of year-round schooling.

Shawnee students at the camp included: Kate Backes, Parker Baughman, Miles Cole, Molly Cosmillo Christianna Kasumic, Emily Kresin, Nkemjika (Glory) Obi and Austin Peck.