Archive for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Shawnee students make MNU spring honor roll
July 18, 2018
MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2018 semester.
A total of 374 students qualified for one of the honors.
All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors.
The President’s List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean’s List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Shawnee students who made the list are: Taylor Cowan, President’s List; Courtney Johnson, Honor Roll; Victoria Marshall, Dean’s List; Andrew Meyer, Honor Roll; Allison Niemackl, Dean’s List; Rachel Schulte, Dean’s List and Micah Webb, Honor Roll.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment