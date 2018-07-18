Shawnee students make MNU spring honor roll

MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2018 semester.

A total of 374 students qualified for one of the honors.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors.

The President’s List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean’s List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

Shawnee students who made the list are: Taylor Cowan, President’s List; Courtney Johnson, Honor Roll; Victoria Marshall, Dean’s List; Andrew Meyer, Honor Roll; Allison Niemackl, Dean’s List; Rachel Schulte, Dean’s List and Micah Webb, Honor Roll.