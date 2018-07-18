Shawnee Town 1929 to hold upcoming events

Here are a couple events coming up at Shawnee Town 1929:

Friends of Shawnee Town to hold annual ice cream social

Join Friends of Shawnee Town for an old-fashioned ice cream social, with the treats on them.

Churn of the Century Homemade Ice Cream will be doing the churning with their 1922 Stover hit and miss engine.

In addition, the Plain Ol’ A’s Model A Ford Club are bringing their vintage vehicles for the social.

The fun takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St.

Please RSVP for this event, as organizers don’t want to run out of ice cream.

To RSVP, call 913-248-2360.

Public invited to “jam on the green” at Shawnee Town 1929

The Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra will be back once again to jam at Shawnee Town.

Under the direction of Kent Rausch, this 14 piece band will perform the same outrageously exciting music that made Kansas City the hottest place to be in the 1920’s through 1940s.

This free event takes place 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday , July 25, at Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St.

Light refreshments will be provided.