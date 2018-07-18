St. Joseph to host blood drive Monday

The Community Blood Center reports there is an emergency blood shortage in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, and needs to collect donations as soon as possible.



St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive, using west entrance.

The Center normally needs to collect 580 pints of blood every day and over 140,000 annually to meet the needs of the hospitals.



An individual within the Kansas City area that Community Blood Center serves needs a blood transfusion every four minutes.

Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic. Walk-in donors are welcome.

For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.