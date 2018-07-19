Motorcyclist injured in crash near Johnson Drive & Barker Road

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Johnson Drive near Barker Road on Wednesday morning. The crash was reported just before 11:15 a.m.

Captain Ben Mendoza of the Shawnee Police Department says the motorcycle and its lone occupant were unable to negotiate the curve of the roadway and crashed.

The department's activity log states, "[the] motorcycle took a curve too wide and too fast, then left the roadway."

Capt. Mendoza says the rider was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A similar motorcycle crash at the same curve killed a 35-year-old Shawnee woman who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle last month. An 82-year-old Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the same intersection in December 2017.

