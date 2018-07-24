Area wrestlers compete at Cadet & Junior National Championships

Eight wrestlers from the Shawnee area took their talents to Fargo, N.D. from July 12-20 to represent Kansas in the Cadet & Junior National Championships at North Dakota State’s Fargodome.

Conner Ward, a Mill Valley alumnus, led the way with a record of 7-2 in the 145-pound junior freestyle division. Ward upended Baylor Fernandes (Illinois), Anthony Artalona (Florida), Cael Carlson (Minnesota), Grant Lundy (Tennessee), Enrique Mungula (Ohio), Dominic Damon (Washington) and Gabe Dempsey (West Virginia). The only losses for Ward came against Johnny Lovett (Florida) and Cade Devos (Iowa). The Mill Valley product was one match away from placing.

Shawnee native Jared Simma, who is a sophomore at St. Thomas Aquinas, posted a record of 6-2 in the 132-pound cadet freestyle division. Simma topped Alex Ramirez (California), Kobe Ames (Alaska), Cody Goodwin (Illinois), Logan Lambert (North Carolina), Christian Hodges (Pennsylvania) and Matthew Bahl (Missouri). The two setbacks for Simma came against Jaxon Smith (Georgia) and Connor Thorpe (Wisconsin).

Simma’s future Aquinas teammate and fellow Shawnee native Jordan Habben was in action in the 88-pound cadet freestyle division. Habben fell to Shane Corrigan (Wisconsin) and Camron Phetxoumphone (Iowa) to finish 0-2.

A trio of current Mill Valley wrestlers took the mat in Zach Keal, Austin Keal and Brodie Scott. Head coach Travis Keal was one of the coaches for Team Kansas.

Zach Keal finished with a record of 4-2 in the 113-pound cadet freestyle division. The Mill Valley junior earned wins over Branson Magsayo (Hawaii), Ivan Garcia (New York), Michael Petrella (Ohio) and Ian Rudner (Nebraska). Keal fell to Nain Vazquez (Illinois) and Anthony Noto (New York).

Scott posted a record of 1-2 in the 145-pound cadet freestyle division after defeating Solomon Lankow (Minnesota) and falling to Joseph Zargo (New Jersey) and Hayden Long (Washington).

Austin Keal suffered losses to Reece Barnhardt (North Dakota) and Drew Roberts (Oregon) to finish 0-2.

The final two Shawnee area grapplers that were on Team Kansas were from Shawnee Mission North. Junior Aidan Randall went 0-2 in the 132-pound junior freestyle division following losses to Bryce Neace (Georgia) and Jack Darling (Massachusetts). Jeffrey Downey went 0-2 in the 195-pound junior freestyle division after falling to Brennan Rutt (Minnesota) and Matthew Abraham (Ohio).