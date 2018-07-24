Evan Qualls finds joy in throwing javelin, wins at International Youth Track and Field Championships

Trailridge seventh grader Evan Qualls was far from having the biggest frame out of the javelin throwers at the International Youth Track and Field Championships, but his love for the event is off the charts.

Qualls was at his best at the inaugural meet on July 14 at Morgan State University in Baltimore, as he won the 11-12-year-old division of the aero javelin with a personal-record throw of 105 feet, 10 inches. The Shawnee native’s PR came on his third attempt, and it was the only throw of the event that sailed more than 100 feet.

“It was very exciting,” Qualls said in a phone interview. “I was happy I was in the meet.”

Qualls’ previous PR came almost exactly a year ago at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence when he finished 28th with a throw of 90 feet. He did so as a 10-year-old despite competing in the 11-12-year-old division.

The 11-year-old credited his part of his success in the javelin to another sport he enjoys playing.

“I really like baseball, so it’s really fun to be able to throw,” Qualls said. “It doesn’t take a lot of energy like running or whatnot. Throwing a javelin is a little bit easier and it’s really fun.”

Qualls added, “Baseball has gotten my arm stronger because I throw the ball farther than usual. It helps my arm.”

There was some added excitement for Qualls going into the International Youth Track and Field Championships because he was throwing an aero javelin and not a turbo javelin. An aero javelin weighs 450 grams and is close to the length of a regular metal-tipped javelin, while a turbo javelin is about half the size and shaped like a lawn dart.

“The turbo is harder to control,” Qualls said. “The aero is longer and easier to control. It’s more like a real javelin.”

The next meet for Qualls will have him throwing the turbo javelin. Qualls will compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games on Tuesday at Drake University.

“He’s qualified for nationals all three years he’s thrown,” Brad Qualls said in a phone interview. “Two years ago he qualified with the turbo, last year with aero and this year with the turbo.”

Evan’s passion for track and field started when Brad started a track and field club that included about 15 other kids. Brad no longer has the club, but Evan has since joined the Johnson County Comets. Brad spoke highly of Joslyn Elpers and Phil Groves for giving Evan some guidance in the javelin over the past three years.

“She (Elpers) did a tremendous job teaching him his technique. Then this year he joined the Johnson County Comets track club,” Brad said. “Phil Groves is the throws coach and he’s the former coach at Johnson County Community College. He’s worked a lot with Evan throwing both javelins — the aero and the turbo.”

Brad acknowledged that one of the many perks of him not coaching Evan directly is that they’ve grown closer through track and field while still having a father-son and not coach-son relationship.

“I like having other people coach my kid so he can hear it from somebody else because sometimes when dad gets on him about what he’s doing wrong, he might be hearing dad and not a coach. I don’t know anything about throwing javelin,” Brad said. “He can throw it further than I can. That’s the truth. I have no idea how to throw it. It’s nice for him to be able to be involved in something where he’s being coached by somebody else and really has success at it.”

Evan also expressed how appreciative he has been of Groves, Elpers and everyone else who has given him pointers early on in his track and field career. Evan noted that his club track teammates — both past and present — have also added to his positive experience in throwing the javelin.

“I’ve met some really nice people that have become my friends,” Evan said. “Some of the kids on my dad’s track and field club that he made went to my school, so I knew them. But with the Comets, I didn’t know anybody so I’ve made some new friends.”

Since the International Youth Track and Field Championships were sanctioned by the USATF and not the AAU, Evan competed unattached even though his still wore his Comets jersey. Evan qualified for the meet out of a qualifier that he won in June in Grandview, Mo. The International Youth Track and Field Championships ended up being at the perfect time for the Qualls family since they were going on vacation last week in North Carolina.

“We were going to be out here this way anyway during this meet, so we went up to Baltimore and entered the meet. This was the first year for that meet and he competed against like 25 other kids from around the country. Most of them were local to Baltimore,” Brad said. “Still there were some from Los Angeles and New York area kids, too. That’s kind of how this all came about. This was a big meet, but it was a new meet.”

With the summer coming to a close, Evan is about to trade out the javelin for a football this fall. Even though Evan has thrived on the football field and and baseball diamond, Brad believes that the javelin runway is where his son could be at his best in his athletic career.

“It’s been great because he really enjoys this. I really see this being his passion,” Brad said. “He likes football, he likes baseball, but he’s always looking forward to track because it’s individual. He’s had a lot of success.”

Brad added, “He started out as a long jumper. I was a long jumper in college and that’s kind of what he wanted to learn how to do. He’s been really successful in the long jump, too, but he picked up javelin and was just kind of a natural at it. His technique was really good for as young as he is. He’s very coachable.”