Archive for Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Letter to the editor: Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook responds to July 23 letter
July 24, 2018
To the editor:
My priority as an elected official is integrity. When I became aware that Michael Wray was presenting himself as a “Republican,” yet did not agree with most of the Republican Party platform, I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt and questioned his sincerity on Facebook.
We had an exchange for several minutes. He has since blocked me, so I can no longer see what is on his site.
You see, most voters believe that if you are a Republican candidate, you believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility and support traditional family values. When that is not the case, that candidate may purposely be trying to deceive the voters.
Yes, Wray’s opponent is the husband of my campaign treasurer, but I would have questioned Wray’s intentions in any case - because he is known for supporting Democrats.
Indeed, even the Johnson County Republican Party chairman has informed Wray that all of his voting privileges will again be removed if he is elected.
The voters have a right to know where Wray stands. They should not be deceived.
Mary Pilcher-Cook
Republican Kansas State Senator
District 10
More like this story
- Letter to the editor: Shawnee Republican precinct committeeman disappointed with party's conduct
- Letter to the editor: Resident raises concerns with Shawnee council campaign donations
- Kansas Senate leader says she won't reinstate Shawnee senator as committee chairwoman
- Kansas conservatives seek Shawnee ex-Senate chairwoman's reinstatement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment