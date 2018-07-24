Mill Valley alumna Sta’Nisha Garlington Hersey named head women’s basketball coach at Otero Junior College

Mill Valley alumna Sta’Nisha Garlington Hersey was named the head women’s basketball coach at Otero Junior College on Thursday.

“I am beyond excited to be coming to Otero and leading the women’s basketball program,” Hersey said in an interview with the Fowler Tribune.

The 2007 MV graduate will take over at Otero — which is located in La Junta, Colo. — after serving as an assistant coach for the past three seasons at Dodge City Community College.

The best season for the Conquistadors under Hersey and head coach Zach Loll and fellow assistant coach Moe Ptacek’s direction was the 2015-16 campaign, as Dodge City CC finished with a record of 17-14.

Before her three-year stint on Loll’s staff at Dodge City CC, Hersey spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss. The Lady Eagles racked up 52 wins during Hersey’s two years on staff. Southern Miss reached the Elite Eight of the WNIT in 2015 and tied a school record with 27 wins in the 2013-14 season.

Hersey was an assistant coach at Fort Scott Community College for one season prior to leaving for Southern Miss. The Mill Valley alumna also dabbled in the coaching ranks of the AAU circuit as an assistant with the Kansas Lady Prospects.

The former Mill Valley guard spent her playing days at Garden City Community College and Pittsburg State University. Hersey netted Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference All-Academic honors with GCCC.

“We are thrilled to welcome coach Hersey to OJC,” OJC athletics director Gary Addington told the Fowler Tribune. “She will be an asset to the program bringing great coaching experience and knowledge with her.”