Letter to the editor: Republican precinct committeeman responds to July 23 letter
July 27, 2018
To the editor:
This situation can be very easily explained. Other responses have gone into quite a bit of detail (correctly) about what has transpired.
I’m a firm believer in the KISS theory. What young Mr. Wray is apparently not understanding is that some of the things that he has done would be the same as if a Chevy salesman advised customers to go across the street and buy from a Ford dealer.
If you want to push Fords you have every right to do so. Just don’t go to work for Chevy.
Reading the other replies though, a question came up in my feeble brain. Could his actions have been premeditated? Is it possible that he is really a democrat at heart and registered as a republican and ran for precinct committeeman as a way to cause disruption?
Ray Erlichman
Republican Precinct Committeeman
Ward 4 Precinct 4
