Table rentals available for upcoming St. Joseph craft fair

The annual Gift & Craft Bazaar hosted by the Ladies’ Guild at St. Joseph Church in Shawnee will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at McDevitt Hall, 11311 Johnson Drive.



More than 50 tables with special creative goods and crafts will be available for gifts and early Christmas shopping.



Organizers still have space for table rental.

Tables are $40 each; $45 if electricity is needed. For more information, contact Mary Spruk at 913- 825-0358 or bakingrammy@yahoo.com.