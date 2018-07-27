Two Shawnee students inducted into academic honor society

The University of Kansas Alpha chapter of Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society has initiated 78 new members.

Election to Phi Beta Kappa recognizes a student’s high academic achievement while pursuing a broad and substantive liberal arts curriculum, including language study.

To be eligible for consideration for membership, most students must have senior status and a minimum grade-point average of 3.65 on a 4.0 scale. Students elected as juniors must have a 3.8 grade-point average.

The two Shawnee students who made the cut were Kate Poulose and Devin Steinhauser, both seniors.