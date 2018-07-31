Dog Days of Summer returns to Shawnee Town 1929 museum

Every dog needs his day. Bring your pup to Shawnee Town’s annual Dog Days of Summer from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday for contests, pries and visits with local vets, groomers, trainers and friends.

All dogs must be on a leash. There will also be hands on activities and professional advice from sponsors.

The free event will take place at Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St.

To RSVP, please call 913-248-2360.