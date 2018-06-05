Former DHS baseball standout Greyson Jenista selected by Atlanta Braves in second round of MLB Draft

Former De Soto baseball player Greyson Jenista was selected in the second round (49th overall pick) of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

After hitting .345 and leading De Soto to a Class 4A state championship in 2014, Jenista took his talents to Wichita State — where he has played first base and all three outfield spots over the past three years. Jenista has hit .309 or better in all three of his seasons with the Shockers.

The De Soto product made an immediate impact at WSU with a .326 average, 36 runs, 56 hits five home runs and 32 RBI to be named the Co-Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Jenista’s power numbers increased in his sophomore season, as he belted nine home runs had 41 RBI to go along with a .320 average and 45 runs scored. Jenista was recognized for his all-around play as a second-team all-conference selection and by getting picked to the Missouri Valley’s all-defense team at first base.

Jenista continued to perform at a high level in the summer between his sophomore and junior season in the Cape Cod League — earning MVP honors.

The former De Soto standout then hit nine more home runs and 38 RBI in his junior campaign. Jenista hit .309, scored 54 runs and stole 12 bases last spring.

Jenista’s Wichita State teammate Alec Bohm was also drafted on Monday night with the third overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies.