Mill Valley’s Isabella Line named Blue KC Sporting Samaritan Award winner

Mill Valley senior-to-be Isabella Line was selected as the Blue KC Sporting Samaritan recipient for the month of May for her efforts in organizing Consider Kindness Week at MVHS.

With the Shawnee community being impacted by teen suicide last winter, Line wanted to remind her peers and those that she was not personally friends with that they are cared about.

“I’ve always been a big believer in teens building each other up rather than tearing one another down, and I’ve always been a cheerleader for the underdog,” Line said in an interview with Jacob Allison, of sportingkc.com. “My goal with Consider Kindness has been to encourage others to shine a light on the good stuff, hoping that encourages more acts of kindness so we see it repeated over and over and change the tide of our culture to be more considerate of one another and less divided.”

The Blue KC Sporting Samaritan Award is an honor that Sporting KC and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City team up for on a monthly basis to recognize individuals who positive impact their community.

"We’re pleased to honor Isabella as a Blue KC Sporting Samaritan,” Christina Lively, Blue KC's vice president of marketing and communications, said in an interview with Allison. “What she’s done at Mill Valley is exceptional and will have lasting value in the lives of her peers, and she is very deserving of this honor.”

As a member of the Mill Valley Silver Stars dance team, MVTV and Mill Valley Outfitters, Line was already involved in several activities at MVHS. Line and Annie Myers organized several activities during Consider Kindness Week, which included positive note-writing seminars, passing out pins, yoga and placing Post-It notes with encouraging messages throughout the school.

“If we are teaching, expecting and modeling inclusive, kind behavior in schools at a young age, think about the impact that can have on the teens and adults growing up in our culture,” Line told Allison. “If less children felt left out on the playground and more people considered what they wrote on social media before they hit ‘post,’ that could have a huge impact. Could it impact the rates of violence in school or change the trajectory of teen suicide rates? I don’t know. But I know that being more kind in words and actions as a society can only help and not hurt.”

The impact Line made with Consider Kindness Week wasn’t just limited to MVHS either. During one of the seminars, Mill Valley students wrote letters to fifth graders at Clear Creek Elementary. Line has highlighted different acts of kindness through the @consider_ kindness Instagram page and the hashtag #considerkindness.

Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler personally congratulated and thanked Line for her work in boosting the spirits of others.

“Congrats to May Blue KC Sporting Samaritan Isabella Line, a junior at Mill Valley High School who created the #ConsiderKindness initiative to inspire kindness and inclusion among her fellow students. Well done, Isabella! Have a great summer break,” Besler wrote on Twitter.

One of the next steps in Line’s #ConsiderKindness initiative has inspired her to compete in the Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen pageant this week in Pratt.

According to the Miss Kansas organization, the purpose of the program is to, “provide an opportunity for teens to win scholarships, develop poise, confidence, stage presence, enhance interview skills and speaking ability. Young ladies will also gain knowledge about volunteerism, leadership and community service.”