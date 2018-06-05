Shawnee graduate earns top nursing honors

Alison Nielsen, a Shawnee resident and 2013 graduate of St. James Academy, graduated No. 1 overall in her nursing school class at Emporia State University.



She was also awarded the Clara and Funston J. Eckdall Scholarship, given to the most outstanding senior nursing student as voted on by faculty and students.

Nielsen has accepted a position in the labor and delivery department at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.