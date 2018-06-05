Shawnee students earn scholarships to study in Gambia, Ireland

Kansas State University students will take advantage of educational opportunities abroad this summer and fall with the help of scholarships awarded through the university’s Office of International Programs.

Two Shawnee students were among the recipients.

Carolyn Osbern, a junior in global food systems leadership, was awarded a $500 Corliss Lamont Humanist Community Service Scholarship to study in Gambia.

Carleigh Whitman, a senior in secondary education-English and in English, was awarded a $5,000 Goss Discovery Scholarship to study in Ireland.