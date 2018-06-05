Archive for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
SMNW alumnus Brady Skeens named Ken B. Jones MIAA Male Athlete of the Year
June 5, 2018
Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus Brady Skeens received another prestigious honor on Monday to help recognize his standout basketball career at Washburn, as he was named the male winner of the Ken B. Jones Award — which is given to the top student-athlete in the MIAA.
Missouri Southern State track and field athlete Allie Heckemeyer was the female recipient. Heckemeyer and Skeens were picked as the winners by 15 panelists from the MIAA front office and select administrators at MIAA member schools.
Along with receiving All-America honors from Basketball Times, D2 Bulletin and CoSIDA, Skeens won the MIAA Defensive Player of the Award for the third consecutive season while leading the Ichabods to an NCAA Division II tournament appearance, The SM Northwest product's 72.4 field-goal percentage last season was the top mark in the country.
Skeens also took care of business in the classroom with a 3.64 GPA, and earned a spot on the MIAA honor roll in all four years he was at Washburn.
