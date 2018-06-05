St. James trapshooting team goes from worst to first in conference, turns focus to state tournament

Practice hasn’t quite made perfect for St. James Academy’s Sam Heinerikson, but it has made a world of difference for him and his teammates on the Thunder trapshooting team over the past year.

After the Thunder finished last in Class 1A-Conference 7 in their inaugural season, they went from worst to first in Year 2 — beating runner-up Andover by nearly 1,500 points. Heinerikson and Xander Winchel have paced the Thunder with a season-average round of 23.6 out of 25 through five weeks.

With the state tournament looming on June 16 at the Kansas Trapshooting Association in Sedgwick, Heinerikson has high hopes that his best round of the season is still to come. Heinerikson has had three single-round scores of 25 this season, but hasn’t been able to put together back-to- back rounds to finish with a perfect 50.

“My first goal is to get a 50 out of 50. I would love to get that,” Heinerikson said. “I’ve got plenty of 49s. I want to get our state team to (finish) first. That would be amazing.”

While Heinerikson grew up shooting guns at his grandparents’ house, his two years with the St. James team have introduced him to trapshooting. Heinerikson and the Thunder’s other second-year shooters have been leading the way for coach Mike Parsons’ squad this season.

“The second-year kids are the ones that have grown the most. The first-year kids, it takes a little bit of time to get used to it and getting used to your shotgun and shooting at the clays,” Parsons said. “The returning kids have just increased dramatically. That’s a lot of it — just the repetition, the practice. A lot of them have taken it upon themselves to make themselves better by shooting at other times that we’re not shooting. That’s helped them a ton.”

Heinerikson echoed Parsons’ comments about repetition being his biggest reason for success. St. James’ sharpest shooter said that his routine starts way before he actually pulls the trigger.

“It’s like 20 different steps that I follow every single time. I’m over there (at Station 1), right once the fourth person says ‘pull,’ that’s when I get in position and I put the shell in,” Heinerikson said. “When the fifth guy says ‘pull,’ the second he hits the clay, I close it. The mantra is different for every single person.”

Along with each shooter sticking to a certain routine, the Thunder can always rely on support from their teammates to ease the pressure. The St. James squad has a few different ways of making sure that they minimize the nerves.

“If you can get all of your friends to join, it’s a lot of fun,” Heinerikson said. “One thing that we’ve started here a little bit is the last person of the last round will just do some random screech — like a weird goose call or whatever. Everyone looks at you like, ‘What was that?’ It’s just fun.”

Competing in a sport with several of her friends is one of Victoria Thurm’s favorite aspect of trapshooting. Thurm is the lone girl on the Thunder’s 29-person team.

“I guess it’s just a really cool way to know a lot of people from my school,” Thurm said.

‘I get to hang out with some of my friends, too.”

Thurm and Heinerikson both learned how to shoot a gun from one of their family members.

“My brother is in the navy and he took me out shooting for the first time like a week before the season started,” Thurm said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is actually kind of fun. I might as well try it.’”

The Thunder have only met once a week this season for practice at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds Shooting Park, but have made the most of it and have also shot on their own time. Mike Parsons has seen the Thunder’s camaraderie grow throughout the season along with the improving scores.

Wyatt Parsons, Taylor Ray, Isaiah Stoltz, JT Amrein, Quinn Farris, Jake Deane and Sammy Coffman joined Heinerikson and Winchel in finishing in the top 25 of the conference. Mike Parsons likes his team’s chances going into the state tournament, and is hopeful that a few Thunder shooters might be able to qualify for nationals in Michigan.

“Last year we were going into the state tournament and just getting our feet wet just saying, ‘Hey, let’s go give it a shot and see how we do.’ This year, I have high expectations that we might even be able to win this thing,” Mike Parsons said. “I’m really excited about that and just to see how the kids do and see how they handle the pressure. I think they have a really good shot to get not only some individual state placers, but a good team finish, too.

The St. James coach added of the national tournament, “For that, I think there will be up to 2,000 shooters from around the country. Team competition, individual competition. They expect 5,000 to 10,000 people at the event with 2,000 kids shooting. To qualify for nationals, you

have to average 20 or higher and then you get invited. If everyone that scores 23 and higher accepts their invitation, then they might not get down to 20 but you do qualify.”