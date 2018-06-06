Area girls soccer players selected to all-state, all-league teams

Fifteen Shawnee area girls soccer players earned all-state honors, and several others were selected to all-league teams.

The all-state teams were selected by the Kansas Soccer Coaches Association. The Frontier League, Sunflower League and Eastern Kansas League teams were selected by coaches in the respective leagues.

6A all-state team

First team

Forwards

Marissa Popoola, Blue Valley West; Cailey Perkins, Manhattan; Brianna Moore, Derby; Emily Jensen, Wichita Northwest; Anahy Guevera, Wichita East; Sydney Leslie, Shawnee Mission West

Midfielders

Maya Hodison, Free State; Macy Decker, Washburn Rural; Megan Biehl, SM West; Andree Orcutt, BV West; Tessa Irvine, Manhattan; Nayeli Gallo, Wichita North; Alexis House, SM South

Defenders

Nicolette Callaghan, SM West; Taylor Weins, Olathe Northwest; Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural; Molly Cummings, BV West; Alexis Christopherson, BV West; Brynn Walker, Wichita East; Katie Hise, SM East

Goalkeepers

Kelly Lemke, Washburn Rural; Kaylie Kappelmann, Olathe Northwest

Offensive Player of the Year — Marissa Popoola, Blue Valley West

Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Nicolette Callaghan, Shawnee Mission West; Taylor Weins, Olathe Northwest

Coach of the Year — Alex Aiman, Blue Valley West

Second team

Forwards

Addy Stone, Manhattan; Rachel Panther, Olathe East; Makenzie Kenny, Olathe North; Adriana Bobki, SM Northwest; Jordyn Martin, SM South

Midfielders

Emma Yackley, Free State; Abril Lucio, Wichita Northwest; Meg Voight, Olathe East; Madalyn Liebst, Derby; Megan Lucas, Washburn Rural; Anna Todd, Blue Valley; Liv Ensley, BV West; Sadie Samenus, Manhattan

Defenders

Rebecca Beeler, SM South; Evelyn Ramirez, Garden City; Lindsay Edmonds, SM West; Taylor Brunton, Washburn Rural; Rileigh Mahoney, Derby; Makael Whipple, Manhattan; Maria Stephens, Wichita South

Goalkeepers

Lexi Winkle, Derby; Gracyn Evans, Manhattan

Honorable Mentions

Lauren Dietrick, Topeka High; Irai Fernandez, Wichita North; Bailey Flowers, Wichita East; Marah Franke, Derby; Felicia Georgiou, Olathe North; Emely Jaco, Garden City; Evelyn Jimenez, Wichita North; Kaylee Keller, Garden City; Makaylee Longoria, Garden City; Heather Mills, Derby

Jade Parker, SM West; Kayley Pedersen, SM West; Yazmin Puentes, Campus; Elyssa Salazar, Garden City; Alani Snook, Topeka High; Maria Vega, Wichita East; Lauren Vestring, Wichita Northwest; Yossi Villagrana, Wichita East

5A all-state team

First team

Forwards

Macy Ruffalo, Blue Valley Southwest; Peyton Wagoner, Mill Valley; Mallory Stegman, Maize; Grace O'Keefe, St. Thomas Aquinas; Hanleigh Allen, Bishop Carroll; Gaby Crowell, Maize South; Angela Palmer, Maize South

Midfielders

Gracely Briley, BV Southwest; Payge Bush, Mill Valley; Margaret Pigott, Aquinas; Cali Schechinger, BV Southwest; Sierra Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Maguire Sullivan, Kapaun; Mallory Heying, Aquinas; Rachel Marshall, Maize; Liz Palmer, Maize

Defenders

Riley Minard, BV Southwest; Cassie Forcellini, BV Southwest; Ashlyn Lakin, Maize; Madison Irish, Mill Valley; Sydney Martens, Valley Center; Kyli Jackson, Aquinas

Goalkeepers

Jillian Patton, BV Southwest; Megan Michaelis, Kapaun; Ashton McCory, Carroll

Offensive Player of the Year — Gracely Briley, BV Southwest

Defensive Player of the Year — Riley Minard, BV Southwest

Goalkeeper of the Year — Jillian Patton, BV Southwest

Coach of the Year — Jason Pendelton, BV Southwest

Second team

Forwards

Khloe Schuckman, Carroll; Kourtnee Davis, Maize; Emily Jowers, Seaman

Midfielders

Adde Hinkle, Mill Valley; Emily Hutchings, Olathe West; Emma Girtz, Valley Center; Mackenzie Mohl, De Soto; Jordan Zade, De Soto; Taryn Lubbers, Carroll; Madison Edwards, Maize South; Emily Michaelis, Kapaun; Michaela Weist, St. James; Nancy Vargas, Kapaun; Cori Carver, Mill Valley

Defenders

Isa Yanes, Olathe West; Bailey Stedman, Maize; Mary Clair Boulanger, Kapaun; Madison Minks, Maize South; Taylor Bockover, Carroll; Keila Gillispie, Newton; Emma Conover, Kapaun

Goalkeepers

Bailey Heffernon, Mill Valley; Taylor Rogers, De Soto

Honorable Mentions

Helene Bjornsen, Seaman; Adriana Carnoalo, Leavenworth; Alexis Cole, Leavenworth; Reyna Espino, Wyandotte; Kenzi Gillispie, Newton; Kyrah Kumpp, Valley Center; Delaney Kramer, Seaman; Morgan Laplante, De Soto; Letisia Madrigal, Emporia; Izzy Saenz, Newton; Kadin Stinson, Emporia; Kiley Sweet, Maize South; Kaylee West, Maize South; Cheyanne Woltkamp, Wyandotte

4-1A all-state team

First team

Forwards

Aislinn Hughes, McPherson; Sophie Stram, Bishop Miege; Mackenzie Schlotz, Louisburg; Jessica Thomas, Piper; Claire Hedlund, McPherson; Anna Watson, Spring Hill; Kaylen Dawson, Spring Hill

Midfielders

Bailey Belcher, Louisburg; Jessie Kynaston, McPherson; Adell Gore, Basehor-Linwood; Lanie Mannebach, Miege; Mallory Smith, Spring Hill; Caitlin Countryman, Baldwin; Emily Wilson, Piper; Gabi Rodriguez, Piper; Maggie Epp, Buhler

Defenders

Sara Watson, Spring Hill; Laiken Hein, McPherson; Megan Homoly, Miege; Michaela Bowers, McPherson; Josie Boyle, Baldwin

Goalkeepers

Ella Martin, Miege; Riley Hett, McPherson

Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Sophia Stram, Bishop Miege; Aislinn Hughes, McPherson

Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Sara Watson, Spring Hill; Laiken Hein, McPherson

Goalkeeper of the Year — Ella Martin, Miege

Coach of the Year — Kyle Conley, Louisburg

Second team

Forwards

Elizabeth MacDonald, Miege; Anna Burnett, Baldwin; Gina Favero, Maranatha; Ayden Saunders, Atchison; Ryla Richardson, Piper; Noel Hawkins, Circle; Alex Hutton, Buhler; Aliyah Fredrick, Buhler; Carysn Soto, Circle

Midfielders

Kallie Leiker, Hays; Brooklyn Hunter, Circle; Erin Lemke, Louisburg; Savannah Schneider, Hays; Annika Pinter, Maranatha; Elizabeth Goodman, Maranatha

Defenders

Brianna Andrade, Piper; Kaitlyn Lewer, Louisburg; Payton DeMeyer, Buhler; Alyssa Kubick, Andover Central; Alyssa Richardson, Basehor-Linwood; Addie Devine, Circle

Goalkeepers

Ashley Soderlund, Circle; Ashtyn Brown, Andover Central

Honorable Mentions

Elle Bergerhofer, Maranatha; Elizabeth Harper, Atchison; Cori Isbell, Hays; Judith Isbell, Hays; Hannah McGuire, Hays; Emma Morgan, Piper; Lauren Russell, Baldwin; Shay Whiting, Louisburg

Frontier League

First team

Caitlin Countryman, Baldwin; Josie Boyle, Baldwin; Mackenzie Mohl, De Soto; Jordan Zade, De Soto; Morgan Laplante, De Soto ; Bailey Belcher, Louisburg; Mackenzie Scholtz, Louisburg; Sara Watson, Spring Hill; Mallory Smith, Spring Hill; Anna Watson, Spring Hill; Taylor Rogers, De Soto

Second team

Anna Burnett, Baldwin; Caitlin Walton, De Soto; Alexa Rosetta, De Soto; Alex Schemmel, De Soto; Kate Erpelding, Eudora; Alex Pascua, Eudora; Erin Lemke, Louisburg; Amanda Wray, Ottawa; Jasmine Diaz, De Soto; Kaylen Dawson, Spring Hill; Emery Mounce, Spring Hill

Honorable Mentions

Lauren Russell, Baldwin; Samantha McKinney, Baldwin; Ashley Panagakis, De Soto; Krista Rush, De Soto; Nicole Whitten, Eudora; Kaitlyn Lewer, Louisburg; Trinity Moore, Louisburg; Savannah Reinhart, Louisburg; Lexi Dillon, Spring Hill; Shay Whiting, Louisburg; Britney Smith, Ottawa

Sunflower League

First team

Goalkeeper

Kaylie Kappelmann, Olathe Northwest

Forwards

Sydney Leslie, Shawnee Mission West; Rachel Panther, Olathe East; Mackenzie Kenny, Olathe North; Mia Haake, Olathe Northwest; Jordyn Martin, SM South; Kendall Staley, Olathe South

Midfielders

Megan Biehl, SM West; Lexi House, SM South; Meg Voigt, Olathe East; Maya Hodison, Free State; Emma Yackley, Free State; Emily Hutchings, Olathe West

Defenders

Taylor Weins, Olathe Northwest; Nicolette Callaghan, SM West; Rebecca Beeler, SM South; Isa Yanes, Olathe West; Mattie Miano, Olathe South; Katie Hise, SM East

Goalkeeper of the Year — Kaylie Kappelmann, Olathe Northwest

Forward of the Year — Sydney Leslie, SM West

Midfielder of the Year — Megan Biehl, SM West

Defender of the Year — Taylor Weins, Olathe Northwest

Second team

Forwards

Holly Barney, Olathe West; Adriana Bobki, SM Northwest; Emily Cooper, SM East; Chloe Jones, Olathe East; Jade Parker, SM West; Alyssa Ward, Olathe West

Midfielders

Alexis Cole, Leavenworth; Maddy Muther, SM East; Kyra Poro, Olathe East; Kennedy Ash, SM South; Kayley Pedersen, SM West; Anna Chieu, Lawrence High

Defenders

Maria Duncan, Lawrence High; Anna Stovall, Olathe East; Felicia Georgiou, Olathe North; Lindsay Edmonds, SM West; Elizabeth White, SM Northwest; Kate Odgers, Free State

Honorable Mentions

Makenna Hutchinson, Gardner Edgerton; Lauryn Peterman, Gardner Edgerton; Olivia Hogue, Gardner Edgerton; Elyssa Coltvet, Olathe North; Hannah Stirling, Olathe North; Leslie Ostronic, Lawrence High; Banner Williams, Lawrence High; Haleigh Harris, Olathe South; Amber Lintz, Olathe South; Maggie Weber, Leavenworth; Kaylee Shaw, Leavenworth; Natalie Payne, SM South; Katrina Sargent, SM South; Gracen Chaney, Olathe West; Lysie Findlay, Olathe West; Sydni Beeley, Free State; Brittany Hoffman, Free State; Melanie Bock, SM West; Abby Prather-Turner, SM West; Kathleen Payne, Olathe Northwest; Ashton Dain, Olathe Northwest; Hannah Hill, SM Northwest; Eden Fridlington, SM Northwest; Samantha Lillis, Olathe East; Mackenzie McClain, Olathe East; Josephine McCray, SM East; Karoline Nelson, SM East

Eastern Kansas League

First team

Faith Branson, FW, Blue Valley North; Gracely Briley, MF, BV Southwest; Payge Bush, CM, Mill Valley; Cori Carver, DCM; Mill Valley; Alexis Christopherson, CB BV West; Lexy Farrington, CB, BV North; Cassie Forcellini, MF, BV Southwest; Mallory Heying, DCM, St. Thomas Aquinas; Adde Hinkle, MF, Mill Valley; Avery Howard, CM, BV Northwest; Riley Minard, DEF, BV Southwest; Grace O'Keefe, CM, Aquinas; Andree Orcutt, CM, BV West; Margaret Pigott, CM, Aquinas; Marissa Popoola, forward, BV West; Macy Ruffalo, forward, BV Southwest; Sophia Stram, forward, Bishop Miege; Anna Todd, CM, Blue Valley

Goalie of the Year — Jillian Patton, BV Southwest

Forward of the Year — Marissa Popoola, BV West

Midfielder of the Year — Gracely Briley, BV Southwest

Defender of the Year — Lexy Farrington, BV North

Coach of the Year — Jason Pendelton, BV Southwest

Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year — Brian Murphy; John Dale

Second team

Molly Cummings, WB, BV West; Liv Ensley, CM, BV West; Maggie Fornelli, DEF, BV Southwest; Abby Garretson, FWD, Blue Valley; Kate Goza, D, Aquinas; Megan Homoly, DEF, Miege; Madison Irish, DEF, Mill Valley; Kyli Jackson, D, Aquinas; Emily Kramer, MF, BV North; Lanie Mannebach, MF, Miege; Ella Palmer, MF, Blue Valley; Hollan Phillips, DEF, BV Northwest; Anna Preuss, CB, BV North; Lilly Reid, FWD, BV Northwest; Juli Schaefer, DEF, St. James; Cali Schechinger, MF, BV Southwest; Peyton Wagoner, FWD, Mill Valley; Michaela Weist, MF, St. James

Honorable Mentions

Lindsi Banker, Winger, BV West; Shyanne Best, D, Mill Valley; Annie Caldwell, MF, St. James; Allyiah Calvert, G, Aquinas; Kerry Devine, D, St. James; Gracie Eckardt, D, Mill Valley; Britta Fahler, D, Blue Valley; Ashlyn Ficker, DEF, BV North; Izzy Fultz, WB, BV West; Grace Goetsch, GK, Mill Valley; Zoe Greenberg, G, BV West; Mary Hartweger, FWD, BV Southwest; Bailey Heffernon, GK, Mill Valley; Madison Janky, M, Aquinas; Kelly Kleekamp, D, St. James; Mandy Kooken, DEF, BV Southwest; Livia Lambrecht, FWD, BV Northwest; Ashley Lamfers, DEF, BV Southwest; Caroline Loudenback, GK, Blue Valley; Elizabeth MacDonald, forward, Miege; Ella Martin, GK, Miege; Morgan McGruder, G, BV North; Paige Moses, F, Blue Valley; Alex Moss, D, Aquinas; Lauren Peak, MF, BV Southwest; Mel Peshoff, MF, BV North; Alexa Pittman, CB, BV West; Meg Ramaekers, D, Aquinas; Avery Sanchez, MF, Blue Valley; Ava Stram, DEF, Miege