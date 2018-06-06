St. James alumnus Alex King drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

Former St. James Academy baseball standout Alex King was selected in the 35th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday as the 1,059th overall pick.

Before starting at shortstop for four years at St. Louis University, King posted a .352 batting average during his high school career at St. James. King — a 2014 St. James alumnus — had 10 extra-base hits in his senior campaign with five home runs, three triples and two doubles. St. James won Class 4A state titles during King's freshman and sophomore seasons.

King helped the Billikens win the Atlantic 10 tournament last month, which helped St. Louis to a NCAA tournament berth. The St. Louis shortstop belted a team-high 15 home runs and 53 RBI this spring. King hit .288 with 55 runs and 12 stolen bases.

King made an instant impact as a freshman with a .291 average, 24 RBI and 33 runs. The numbers dipped slightly during King's sophomore season (.255 average, 16 RBI, 17 runs), but the St. James product bounced back with a big junior year (.294 average, eight homers, 33 RBI, 42 runs).

The trip to the NCAA tournament for King and the Billikens this season was the program's first since 2013. The Billikens fell to Ole Miss, 9-2, and Missouri State, 9-8, at the NCAA Regional. King homered in the loss to Missouri State.