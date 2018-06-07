St. James alumna Jenna Gray finishes as NCAA runner-up in women’s javelin throw

After earning All-America honors as a freshman, St. James alumna Jenna Gray ended her sophomore track and field season at Stanford with a bang by finishing as the runner-up in the women's javelin throw at the NCAA outdoor championships on Thursday at Oregon's Hayward Field.

Gray — who finished 16th last year — had the top throw in the first flight by nearly 6 meters with a personal-best mark of 57.29 meters (187 feet, 11 inches). The Stanford two-sport star was in first place until teammate Mackenzie Little overtook Gray with a throw of 60.36 meters (198 feet) — which helped the Cardinal go one-two in the event.

Along becoming an All-American for the second straight year as a javelin thrower, Gray has helped the Cardinal volleyball team to back-to-back Final Four — including a national title in 2016. Gray and fellow St. James product Audriana Fitzmorris both earn All-America honors in their sophomore seasons.

Gray was the first of two St. James alumnae to be in action this week at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Virginia junior Kelly Mckee will compete in the women's triple jump, which is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.