Ten area baseball players named to KABC all-state team; All-league teams announced
June 7, 2018
Ten Shawnee baseball players were selected to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State team.
Several other area players joined them on the all-Sunflower League, all-Eastern Kansas League or all-Frontier League teams.
Class 6A
First team
Pitcher — Logan Pittman, Blue Valley
Pitcher — Scott Duensing, BV Northwest
Pitcher — Jon Moll, Olathe South
Pitcher — Thane McDaniel, Junction City
Closer — Jake Zenger, Free State
Catcher — Austin Quick, Lawrence High
First base — Zach Todd, Shawnee Mission West
Second base — Kyle Shiever, Olathe Northwest
Third base — Josh Fiene, BV Northwest
Shortstop — Brady Slavens, Olathe Northwest
Outfield — Kyle Abrahamson, Free State
Outfield — Ryan Koval, Olathe South
Outfield — Jackson Syring, Derby
Outfield — Tyler Gates, Wichita Northwest
Utility — Jackson Hartley, Haysville-Campus
DH — Mateo Martinez, Haysville-Campus
Pitcher of the Year — Blake Pittman, Blue Valley
Player of the Year — Josh Fiene, BV Northwest
Second team
Pitcher — Grant Adler, Derby
Pitcher — Jackson Hartley, Haysville-Campus
Pitcher — Mark Adamiak, SM Northwest
Pitcher — Josh Flack, SM Northwest
Closer — Zavier Morin, Gardner Edgerton
Catcher — Steve Ramos, Wichita West
First base — Chris Closser, SM East
Second base — Cole Martins, Haysville-Campus
Third base — Brandon Ryan, Olathe South
Shortstop — Andrew Stewart, Lawrence High
Outfield — Tanner Leslie, Haysville-Campus
Outfield — Ryan Cunningham, Washburn Rural
Outfield — Brady Peterson, Blue Valley
Outfield — Tyler Henry, Gardner Edgerton
Utility — Jake Baker, Free State
DH — Sean Roseborough, BV Northwest
Class 5A
First Team
Pitcher — Peyton Carson, Shawnee Heights
Pitcher — Connor Mackay, De Soto
Pitcher — Jordan Ellison, Wichita Heights
Pitcher — Ethan Kickhaefer, Salina Central
Closer — Jared Sharp, Blue Valley Southwest
Catcher — Jackson Cobb, Seaman
First baseman — Tanner Buckley, Shawnee Heights
Second baseman — Brody Hanna, Maize South
Third baseman — Jack Wagner, Maize South
Shortstop — Ricardo Yanez, Turner
Outfield — Mitch Lady, Shawnee Heights
Outfield — Zach Farmer, Salina Central
Outfield — Houston McFarlane, Wichita Heights
Outfield — Casey Mayes, Andover
Utility — Kadin Pearson, Valley Center
DH — Blake Steele, BV Southwest
DH — AJ Peters, Bishop Carroll
Player of the Year — Jordan Ellison, Wichita Heights
Pitcher of the Year — Peyton Carson, Shawnee Heights
Second Team
Pitcher — Adrian Perez, Maize
Pitcher — Rene Ramos, BV Southwest
Pitcher — Jovan Gill, BV Southwest
Pitcher — Brady Bockover, Carroll
Closer — Parker Wildeman, Seaman
Catcher — Chase Reynolds, Shawnee Heights
First base — Nick Modrcin, BV Southwest
Second base — Cody Troyer, Wichita Heights
Third base — Carsen Pracht, Carroll
Shortstop — Isaiah Cohens, Goddard
Outfield — RJ Lara, Carroll
Outfield — Ja'Hawn Byrd, Leavenworth
Outfield — Kaden Tate, Wichita Heights
Outfield — Layne Haddock, Salina South
Utility — Sawyer Slayden, Emporia
DH — Alex Epp, Maize South
Honorable Mentions
Pitcher — Braxton Hyde, Liberal
Pitcher — Nolan Sprague, Mill Valley
Pitcher — Alex Kafka, Pittsburg
Pitcher — Quinton Hall, Mill Valley
Pitcher — Mason Musgrave, Turner
Closer — Gage Kennedy, Maize
Catcher — Anthony Slaughter, De Soto
Catcher — Koy Brack, Great Bend
Catcher — Chase Broeker, Leavenworth
Catcher — Tanner Freeman, Turner
Catcher — Ryan Dix, Salina Central
First base — Mason Lundgrin, Salina South
First base — Andrew Wisner, Eisenhower
Second base — Ryan Brendan, Aquinas
Second base — Johnathan Contreras, Mill Valley
Second base — Garrett Gasaway, St. James
Second base — Camden Jurgensen, Maize
Third base — Justin Tinkler, BV Southwest
Third base — Shaun Gomez, Shawnee Heights
Third base — Ryan Sauter, Olathe West
Shotstop — Bryce Boomsma, Wichita Heights
Shortstop — Bradyn Wiens, Maize South
Shortstop — Chris Hunter, Schlagle
Shortstop — Jordan Helm, Maize
Shortstop — Wade Reynolds, Eisenhower
Outfield — Dakota Sill, Lansing
Outfield — Isaac Ammann, Mill Valley
Outfield — Blake Mitchell, Goddard
Outfield — Chase Elias, Aquinas
Outfield — Logan Brede, Shawnee Heights
Outfield — Will Morris, Mill Valley
Outfield — Blake Freeman, Carroll
Utility — Hayden Bontrager, Maize South
Utility — Tye Cicero, Pittsburg
Class 4A-DI
First Team
Pitcher — Hunter O'Toole, Arkansas City
Pitcher — Austin Zellers, Andover Central
Pitcher — Garrett VanDeventer, Arkansas City
Pitcher — Jared Parenti, Ottawa
Closer — Dylan Werries, McPherson
Catcher — Chandler Bloomer, Ottawa
First base — Matt Campbell, Fort Scott
Second base — Andrew Brautman, Arkansas City
Third base — Kurt Golubski, Paola
Shortstop — Carter Putz, Bishop Miege
Outfield — Khalil Thrasher, Eudora
Outfield — Nick Modes, Paola
Outfield - Jackson Lewallen, Andover Central
Outfield — Lane Coulter, Circle
Outfield — Caleb Hitt, Andale
Utility — Cooper Elliot, Andover Central
DH — Lawson Schultz, Buhler
Co-Players of the Year — Kurt Golubski, Paola; Carter Putz, Bishop Miege
Pitcher of the Year — Hunter O'Toole, Arkansas City
Second Team
Pitcher — Kurt Golubski, Paola
Pitcher — Dawson Dreher, Buhler
Pitcher — Ethan Axman, Miege
Pitcher — Brody Cates, Andale
Closer — Josiah Crowley, Bonner Springs
Catcher — Paul Wendling, Miege
First base — Brandon Walker, Piper
Second base — Sam Savoie, Andale
Third base — Kaleb Shaffer, Ottawa
Shortstop — Dylan Werries, McPherson
Shortstop — Cade Gonzalez, Arkansas City
Outfield — Peyton Garvin, Eudora
Outfield — Jackson Burrell, Spring Hill
Outfield — Ben Epp, Buhler,
Outfield — Brody Cates, Andale
Utility — Adam Schrag, Buhler
DH — Seth Bugner, Andale
Honorable Mentions
Pitcher — Russell Simmons, Bonner Springs
Pitcher — Dylan Hahn, Andale
Pitcher — Michael Post, Andale
Catcher — Lawson Schultz, Buhler
First base — Owen LaMar, Ottawa
Second base — Easton Barrier, Circle
Third base — Palmer Hutchinson, Hays
Outfield — Trey Riggs, Hays
Class 4A-DII
First Team
Pitcher — Derek Bycroft, Iola
Pitcher — Kaden Evert, Pratt
Pitcher — Alex Barger, Larned
Pitcher — Carson Cornelius, Nickerson
Closer — Grant Bolen, Pratt
Catcher — Tucker Gehrt, Rock Creek
First base — Luke Wolgamatt, Parsons
Second base — Travis Theis, Pratt
Third base — Kaden Tichenor, Holcomb
Shortstop — Carson Zenger, Rock Creek
Outfield — Logan Waldschmidt, Kingman
Outfield — Josh Salazar, Nickerson
Outfield — Reese Bayliff, Trinity Academy
Outfield — Calvin Delich, Iola
Utility — Tanner Schrag, Nickerson
DH — Paden Cornelsen, Holcomb
Player of the Year — Carson Zenger, Rock Creek
Pitcher of the Year — Derek Brycroft, Iola
Second Team
Pitcher - Ian Russell, Rock Creek
Pitcher - Billy Bechard, Concordia
Pitcher - Noah Chalker, Parsons
Pitcher - Brock Ginavan, Frontenac
Closer - Chance Rodriguez, Holcomb
Catcher - Connor Jeffers, Burlington
First base — Landon Abbott, Baxter Springs
Second base — Tanner Spencer, Anderson County
Third base — Trevor Little, Galena
Shortstop — Jamison Martin, Holcomb
Outfield — AJ Ortega, Holcomb
Outfield — Landon Studer, Pratt
Outfield — Jaden Ponce, Parsons
Outfield — Peyton Brown, Frontenac
Utility — Brayden Goddard, Holcomb
DH — Ethan Tavarez, Iola
Honorable Mentions
Pitcher — Isaac Vink, Iola
Pitcher — Grant Thompson, Jefferson West
Pitcher — River Amos, Holcomb
Pitcher — Cole Thornton, Collegiate
Closer — Cal Leonard, Iola
Catcher — Justin Lamatsch, Pratt
First base — Derek Shaheen, Rock Creek
Second base — Noah Proehl, Parsons
Third base — Tyler Stupka, Concordia
Shortstop — Kade Chastain, Frontenac
Outfield — Brannon Nordstedt, Burlington
Outfield — Brant Trease, Baxter Springs
Outfield — Riley Dick, Collegiate
Outfield — Jacob Williams, Concordia
Utility — Tucker Whitworth, Burlington
DH — Brent Beaumont, Concordia
Class 3A
First Team
Pitcher — Jace Kaminska, Caney Valley
Pitcher — Cole Zimmerman, Thomas More Prep-Marian
Pitcher — CJ Peacock, Southeast
Pitcher — Dalton Engle, Riley County
Closer — Cale Adams, Silver Lake
Catcher — Jerad Miller, Oskaloosa
First base — Aaron Mosher, Wellsville
Second base — Austin Gerety, Nemaha Central,
Third base — Micah Grover, Cheney
Shortstop — Ty Nelson, Riley County
Shortstop — Hunter Reed Oskaloosa
Outfield — Tyler Halstead, Riley County
Outfield — Zach Vance, Wellsville
Outfield — Cameron Cox, Hesston
Outfield — Cole Srajer, Marion
Utility — Dawson Winter, Cheney
DH — Kobe Channel, Wellsville
Player of the Year — Tyler Halstead, Riley County
Pitcher of the Year — Jace Kaminska, Caney Valley
Second Team
Pitcher — Kauy Kuhn, Cheney
Pitcher — Jeff Ebeck, Wellsville
Pitcher — Brayden Becker, Sabetha
Pitcher — Tyler Gum, Riverton
Closer — Chase Worth, TMP-Marian
Catcher — Tucker Branum, Colby
First base — Josh Boyd, Silver Lake
Second base — Tate Garcia, TMP-Marian
Third base — Tanner Shalkoski, Wellsville
Shortstop — Zach Hart, Colby
Outfield — Blake Frey, Sabetha
Outfield — Gabe Garber, Sabetha
Outfield — Trent Scheer, Cheney
Outfield — Dawson Donovan, Wellsville
Utility — Cade Clark, Mission Valley
DH — Garrett Harmison, Riley County
Honorable Mentions
Pitcher — Ty Salas, Council Grove
Pitcher — Cade Clark, Mission Valley
Pitcher — Chase Stringer, Marion
Pitcher — Jared Shuffleberger, Oskaloosa
Closer — Josh Grynkiewicz, Riley County
Catcher — Jacob Ziegenhirt, Council Grove
First base — Tejay Cleland, Nemaha Central
Second base — Trevor Moore, Mission Valley
Third base — Luke Lanning, Marion
Shortstop — Corbin Wheeler, Marion
Outfield — Tanner Croddock, Southeast
Outfield — Gage Kirby, Riverton
Outfield — Noe Gauna, Nemaha Central
Outfield — Nic Allen, Riley County
Utility — Sam Zinn, Marion
DH — Tyson Chizek, Council Grove
Class 2-1A
First Team
Pitcher — Cade Miller, West Elk
Pitcher — Lane Whisennard, Elkhart
Pitcher — Levi Swensen, Little River
Pitcher — Arlen Sigel, Chase County
Closer — Jalen Shaddix, Moscow
Catcher — Chris Lozar, Syracuse
First base — Cal Shimkus, Oxford
Second base — Chris Leddy, Moundridge
Third base — Hunter Groh, Chase County
Shortstop — Blake Bevan, Bluestem
Outfield — Noah Eichelberger, Moundridge
Outfield — Peyton Harvey, Little River
Outfield — Hunter Clift, Bluestem
Outfield — Layton Sears, Sedan
Utility — Javier Gomez, Elkhart
DH — Junior Hernandez, Ellis
Player of the Year — Blake Bevan, Bluestem
Pitcher of the Year — Cade Miller, West Elk
Second Team
Pitcher — Richard Davis, Ell-Saline
Pitcher — Carmen Clements, Oxford
Pitcher — Javen Killman, Cedar Vale/Dexter
Pitcher — Dylan Steinhauer, Flinthills
Closer — Graham Stephens, Little River
Catcher — Coy Moran, Bluestem
First base — Logan Brown, Wabaunsee
Second base — Devin Catlin, Cedar Vale/Dexter
Third base — Dalton Silhan, Oxford
Shortstop — Elian Prieto, Elkhart
Outfield — Jasper Young, Cedar Vale/Dexter
Outfield — Tegan Cain, Ellis
Outfield — Javier Marquez, Moscow
Outfield — Chad Chambers, Wabaunsee
Utliity — Bailey Sites, Spearville
DH — Peyton Girty, Flinthills
Honorable Mentions
Pitcher — Alex Fisher, Spearville
Pitcher — Chase Nelson, Wabaunsee
Pitcher — Kolby Stein, Spearville
Pitcher — Dakota Mitchell, Oxford
Closer — Garrett Hall, Elkart
First base — Jack Donner, Flinthills
Second base — JJ Gonzalez, Miscow
Third base — Peyton Girty, Flinthills
Shortstop — Graham Stephens, Little River
Outfield — Jackson Frank, Wabaunsee
Outfield — Spencer Came, Ell-Saline
Outfield — Ryan Kohn, Chase County
Outfield — Brady Snyder, Cedar Vale/Dexter
Utility — Matthew Lomshek, Colgan
DH — Carter Bollig, Ellis
Sunflower League
First team
Catcher — Austin Quick, Lawrence High
First base — Zach Todd, Shawnee Mission West
Second base — Kyle Shiever, Olathe Northwest
Third base — Brandon Ryan, Olathe South
Shortstop — Andrew Stewart, Lawrence High
Outfield — Kyle Abrahamson, Free State
Outfield — Tyler Henry, Gardner Edgerton
Outfield — Reese Carmona, Lawrence High
Outfield — Ryan Koval, Olathe South
DH — Quinton Graham, Free State
DH — Noah Steele, SM East
Utility — Jake Baker, Free State
Pitcher — David Stuart, Free State
Pitcher — Jon Moll, Olathe South
Pitcher — Zach Todd, SM West
Pitcher — Josh Flack, SM Northwest
Pitcher — George Specht, SM Northwest
Closer — Jake Zenger, Free State
Second team
Catcher — Cade Wilson, Olathe East
First base — Chris Closser, SM East
Second base — Robert Moore, SM East
Third base — Jacob Ramirez, SM Northwest
Shortstop — Brady Slavens, Olathe Northwest
Outfield — Ja'Hawn Byrd, Leavenworth
Outfield — Joey Olson, Olathe East
Outfield — Grant Strong, Olathe East
Outfield — Matt Olson, SM West
DH — Wyatt Morgan, Olathe Northwest
Utility — Brady Walker, Olathe Northwest
Utility — Garrett Pennington, SM West
Pitcher — Dalton Mall, SM East
Pitcher — Joey Olson, Olathe East
Pitcher — Ian Henricks, Lawrence High
Pitcher — Ethan Bradford, Free State
Pitcher — Daniel Hammond, SM East
Closer — Zavier Morin, Gardner Edgerton
Player of the Year — Zach Todd, SM West
Pitcher of the Year — Jon Moll, Olathe South
Coach of the Year — Mike Hill, Free State
Eastern Kansas League
First team
Catcher — Paul Wendling, Miege
Infielder — Kyle O'Keefe, Blue Valley
Infielder — Justin Tinkler, BV Southwest
Infielder — Josh Fiene, BV Northwest
Infielder — Nick Modrcin, BV Southwest
Infielder — Carter Putz, Bishop Miege
Outfielder — Brady Petersohn, Blue Valley
Outfielder — Chase Elias, St. Thomas Aquinas
Outfielder — Jared Sharp, BV Southwest
Outfielder — Will Morris, Mill Valley
DH — Sean Roseborough, BV Northwest
Utility — Garrett Gasaway, St. James
Pitcher — Logan Pittman, Blue Valley
Pitcher — Rene Ramos, BV Southwest
Pitcher — Scott Duensing, BV Northwest
Pitcher — Max Abramovich, BV Northwest
Player of the Year — Josh Fiene, BV Northwest
Pitcher of the Year — Logan Pittman, Blue Valley
Coach of the Year — Tony Scardino, Blue Valley
Second team
Catcher — Walker Kinney, Blue Valley
Infielder — Drew Perez, Miege
Infielder — Brennan Masterson, BV North
Infielder — Johnathan Contreras, Mill Valley
Infielder — Ryan Callahan, BV Northwest
Infielder — Brendan Ryan, Aquinas
Outfielder — Zach Guertin, BV Southwest
Outfielder — Isaac Ammann, Mill Valley
Outfielder — Quinton Hall, Mill Valley
Outfielder — Matt Miller, BV Northwest
DH — Blake Steele, BV Southwest
Utility — Clayton Leathers, BV Northwest
Pitcher — Jack Thornhill, Aquinas
Pitcher — Jovan Gill, BV Southwest
Pitcher — Ethan Axman, Miege
Pitcher — Jack Albright, BV North
Honorable Mentions
Drew Howard, Blue Valley
Luke Bernard, Blue Valley
Braedyn Brewer, Blue Valley
Benjamin DeZube, Blue Valley
Dylan Williams, Blue Valley
Andrew Dennis, Blue Valley
Jay Long, Blue Valley
Alex Totta, Blue Valley
Peter Kramer, BV North
Jack Albright, BV North
Michael Picollo, BV North
Jack Brimacombe, BV North
Jack Beckley, BV Northwest
Holden Missey, BV Northwest
Ryan Friermuth, BV Northwest
Will Dennis, BV Northwest
Billy Bartlett, BV Southwest
Grant Wilson, BV Southwest
Lukas Rich, BV Southwest
Matthew Ronnebaum, BV West
Austin Chen, BV West
Kevin Miller, BV West
Zach Luchtefeld, BV West
Nick Purcell, Miege
Matt Moriaty, Miege
Jude Putz, Miege
David Robinson, Miege
Connor Dumit, Miege
Nolan Sprague, Mill Valley
Cole Moore, Mill Valley
Jack Correll, Mill Valley
Ethan Keopke, Mill Valley
Ethan Judd, Mill Valley
Blake Ripp, St. James
Casey Worley, St. James
Max Charlton, St. James
Cam McMillan, Aquinas
Drew Hicks, Aquinas
Will Swanson, Aquinas
Jared Flood, Aquinas
Anthony Vena, Aquinas
Joe Bryant, Aquinas
Joe Rost, Aquinas
Brendan Ryan, Aquinas
Kendall Diggs, Aquinas
Frontier League
First team
Infielder — Darren Winans, De Soto
Infielder — Kurt Golubski, Paola
Infielder — Chad Bones, Ottawa
Infielder — Kaleb Shaffer, Ottawa
Outfielder — Khalil Thrasher, Eudora
Outfielder — Jackson Burrell, Spring Hill
Outfielder — Nick Modes, Paola
Catcher — Chandler Bloomer, Ottawa
Pitcher — Conner Mackay, De Soto
Pitcher — Jared Parenti, Ottawa
Utility — Anthony Slaughter, De Soto
Second team
Infielder — Bryce Mohl, De Soto
Infielder — Cody Lucas, Spring Hill
Infielder — Nash Dreiling, Paola
Infielder — Chris Wilks, Baldwin
Outfielder — Jack Barger, De Soto
Outfielder — Peyton Garvin, Eudora
Outfielder — Madden Rutherford, Louisburg
Catcher — Evan Peuser, Paola
Pitcher — Tyler Barkemeyer, De Soto
Pitcher — Jake Schrock, Baldwin
Utility — Michael Daggett, Paola
Honorable Mentions
Infielder — Conner Mackay, De Soto
Infielder — Bryce Towles, Spring Hill
Infielder — Luke Angermayer, Paola
Infielder — Owen LaMar, Ottawa
Infielder — Jake Schrock, Baldwin
Infielder — Garrett Caldwell, Louisburg
Outfielder — Connor Strouse, De Soto
Outfielder — Zade Barker, Spring Hill
Outfielder — Wyatt Johnston, Paola
Outfielder — Garrett Owings, Baldwin
Catcher — Corbyn Meyers, Spring Hill
Catcher — Garrett Borth, Baldwin
Pitcher — Jayden Pierce, Eudora
Pitcher — Garret Trimmer, Paola
Pitcher — Chance Crowley, Ottawa
Utility — Cameron Reynolds, Ottawa
Utility — Ty Bennett, Baldwin
Utility — Garrett Harding, Louisburg
