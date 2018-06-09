Today's news
Mill Valley trio earns all-state softball honors; All-league teams announced
June 9, 2018
After leading the Mill Valley softball team to the state semifinals for the second straight year, catcher Jess Garcia, center fielder Peyton Moeder and pitcher Lauren Florez were recognized by the Kansas Softball Coaches Association by being named to the Class 5A all-state team.
Garcia and Moeder earned first-team honors, while Florez was a second-team selection.
Moeder and Garcia also were named to the All-Eastern Kansas League first team. Florez and Mill Valley teammates Ava Bredwell (infielder) and Grace Abram (designated player) were selected to the second team, and Haley Puccio was an honorable mention.
Shawnee Mission Northwest pitcher Megan Formwalt and SM North catcher Dallas Drakulich were picked to the All-Sunflower League second team. North's Hannah Redick, Michelle Zehr and Leksi Macan and Northwest's Emily Wells and MaKenzie Cooper were named honorable mentions.
De Soto's Avery Karlin, Jordan Diehl and Josie Bedford were selected as All-Frontier League honorable mentions.
All-State teams
Class 6A
First team
Pitcher — Tatum Clopton, Free State
Pitcher — Kasey Hamilton, Washburn Rural
Pitcher — Maryssa Rollin, Olathe South
Catcher — Jordan Richards, Olathe Northwest
Catcher — Grace Ruehle, Dodge City
Infielder — Ashlyn Anderson, Gardner Edgerton
Infielder — Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural
Infielder — Sara Roszak, Free State
Infielder — Gabby Schultz, Gardner Edgerton
Infielder — Alex Stanek, Blue Valley
Outfielder — Shayna Espy, Olathe Northwest
Outfielder — Paige Robbins, Blue Valley
Outfielder — Hannah Schmidt, Olathe North
Outfielder — Maddie Stipsits, Olathe North
Utility/Designated Player — Olivia Depew, Derby
Second team
Pitcher — Zoe Brewer, Lawrence High
Pitcher — Jayme Dean, Olathe North
Pitcher — Grace Garcia, Blue Valley
Catcher — Maddie Swanson, Olathe South
Infielder — Kayli Dryden, Wichita Northwest
Infielder — Sydni Hawkins, Wichita Southeast
Infielder — Mackenzie Klaus, Olathe Northwest
Infielder — Halley Rindom, Blue Valley
Infielder — Yazmin Vargis, Garden City
Infielder — Madi Young, Derby
Outfielder — Lexi Dryden, Wichita Northwest
Outfielder — Emily Fox, Wichita Southeast
Outfielder — Morgan Kern, Olathe South
Outfielder — Catherine Szukalski, Blue Valley
Utility/Designated Player — Raemie Lopp, Dodge City
Class 5A
First team
Pitcher — Makayla Akin, Seaman
Pitcher — Paige Petefish, Shawnee Heights
Pitcher — Reagan Smith, Bishop Carroll
Catcher — Kaleigh Bayless, Shawnee Heights
Catcher — Jess Garcia, Mill Valley
Infielder — Abbey Fischer, Shawnee Heights
Infielder — Aniya Holt, Shawnee Heights
Infielder — Lauren Mills, Seaman
Infielder — Trinity Morris, Seaman
Infielder — Kaylin Watkins, Carroll
Outfielder — Lauren Johnson, Maize South
Outfielder — Peyton Moeder, Mill Valley
Outfielder — Maci Omli, Eisenhower
Outfielder — Lydia Ostenson, Shawnee Heights
Utility/Designated Player — Jaycee Ginter, Shawnee Heights
Utility/Designated Player — Kari Holzrichter, St. Thomas Aquinas
Second team
Pitcher — Lauren Florez, Mill Valley
Pitcher — Ashley Thissen, Maize South
Pitcher — Sydni Williams, Goddard
Catcher — Brooklyn Gallagher, Goddard
Catcher — Lindy Milkowski, Olathe West
Infielder — Sadie Ast, Maize
Infielder — Savannah Hughes, Maize
Infielder — Isabel Marcotte, Carroll
Infielder — Peyton Renzi, Blue Valley Southwest
Infielder — Ally Vonfelt, Carroll
Outfielder — Sophia Buzard, Maize
Outfielder — Mackenzie Chinn, Seaman
Outfielder — Emma Furnish, Eisenhower
Outfielder — Hadley Kerschen, Carroll
Utility/Designated Player — Sarah Conley, Andover
Class 4A-I
First team
Pitcher — Kyla Etter, Eudora
Pitcher — Morgan Mavers, Independence
Pitcher — Lyssa Schabel, Independence
Catcher — Audrey Miller, Tonganoxie
Catcher — Kamryn Sparks, Piper
Infielder — Grace Banes, Piper
Infielder — Hannah Burnett, Independence
Infielder — Delainey Fenoglio, Tonganoxie
Infielder — Chevelle Sartin, Arkansas City
Infielder — Sierra Smith, Eudora
Outfielder — Macie Eck, Andale
Outfielder — Elizabeth Hays, Spring Hill
Outfielder — Qwynn Marquez, Independence
Outfielder — Alexis Rymer, Piper
Utility/Designated Player — Regan Smith, Spring Hill
Second team
Pitcher — Amber Hildebrand, Wamego
Pitcher — Gracie Johnston, Augusta
Pitcher — Menley Westhoff, Arkansas City
Catcher — Kalei Cline, Andover
Catcher — Aubree Lawrie, Independence
Infielder — Kourtney Divine, Augusta
Infielder — Samie Greer, Basehor-Linwood
Infielder — Jadyn Jackson, Augusta
Infielder — Molly Rison, Louisburg
Infielder — Makenzie Sample, Tonganoxie
Outfielder — Kirsten Birdwell, Arkansas City
Outfielder — Kaitlyn Brown, Hays
Outfielder — Torrissa Hootman, Tonganoxie
Outfielder — Shayla Schaper, Independence
Utility/Designated Player — Bailea Crist, McPherson
Class 4A-II
First team
Pitcher — Clara Edwards, Clay Center
Pitcher — Shelby Smith, Girard
Pitcher — Myka Watkins, Burlington
Catcher — Jacque Hulse, Smoky Valley
Catcher — Demi Kunkel, Rock Creek
Infielder — Briana Cruz, Pratt
Infielder — Bailey Flewelling, Holton
Infielder — Riley McNemar, Galena
Infielder — Betsy Parmley, Baldwin
Infielder — Eboni Sapien, Holcomb
Outfielder — Sydney Bangert, Kingman
Outfielder — Sydnee Crain, Girard
Outfielder — Audrey Flowers, Baldwin;
Outfielder — Sieana Hall, Baldwin
Utility/Designated Player — Shaylun Grosstephan, Girard
Second team
Pitcher —Sarah Bond, Holton
Pitcher — Madison Cox, Galena
Pitcher — Kelsey Simmons, Santa Fe Trail
Catcher — Annalyss Phillips, Holton
Catcher — Madisyn Thompson, Chanute
Infielder — Allie Fry, Baxter Springs
Infielder — Erin Hammel, Clay Center
Infielder — Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail
Infielder — Lynzi Myrick, Larned
Infielder — Makayla McNemar, Galena
Outfielder — Nissa Fountain, Iola
Outfielder — Paige Jensen, Galena
Outfielder — Jewel Lutz, Holton
Outfielder — Payton Woody, Pratt
Utility/Designated Player — Breanna Bosley, Pratt
Class 3A
First team
Pitcher — Brylie Bassett, Oskaloosa
Pitcher — Maguire Estill, Haven
Pitcher — Abby Pressgrove, Silver Lake
Catcher — Daryn Lamprecht, Silver Lake
Catcher — Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa
Infielder — Camryn Compton, Riverton
Infielder — Emmiley Hendrixson, Haven
Infielder — Kimi Patterson, McLouth
Infielder — Adeline Reese, Remington
Infielder — Jordan Stringfield, Wellsville
Outfielder — Lexi Cobb, Silver Lake;
Outfielder — Jamee Compton, Riverton
Outfielder — Ellie Hogle, Silver Lake
Outfielder — Morgan Mauk, Humboldt
Utility/Designated Player — Kelcie Kippes, Rossville
Second team
Pitcher — Megan Fast, Perry-Lecompton
Pitcher — Bailey Lacey, TMP-Marian
Pitcher — Rylan Wilhite, Humboldt
Catcher — Jennica Messer, McLouth
Catcher — Wynter Snyder, Humboldt
Infielder — Hallie Hay, Silver Lake
Infielder — Paige Lowe, Oskaloosa
Infielder — McKenzie Ogden, Royal Valley
Infielder — Elisa Princic, Rossville
Infielder — Aliks Serna, Osage City
Outfielder — Gracie Bryant, Sedgwick
Outfielder — Graci Folks, Perry-Lecompton
Outfielder — Kylie Hefling, Haven
Outfielder — Kylee Scheer, Cheney
Utility/Designated Player — Jaedyn Miller, Council Grove
Class 2-1A
First team
Pitcher — Chloe Enderud, Udall
Pitcher — Ashtyn Jurging, Bluestem
Pitcher — Autymn Schreiner, Wabaunsee
Catcher — Alyssa Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee
Catcher — Laken Vandegrift, Chase County
Infielder — Natalie Bevan, Bluestem
Infielder — Alexis Hafenstine, Wabaunsee
Infielder — Allison Kearny, Valley Falls
Infielder — Shyann Reid, Udall
Infielder — Kinsey Stuewe, Wabaunsee
Outfielder — Abbi Hill, Bluestem
Outfielder — Madison Loos, Udall
Outfielder — Abby Oliver, Wabaunsee
Outfielder — Brylee Potter, Chase County
Utility/Designated Player — Jaycee Blazek, Republic County
Second team
Pitcher — Justi Sims, Sedan
Pitcher — Audrey Tubach, Chase County
Pitcher — Cynae Wiley, South Haven
Catcher — Shaylie Hamilton, Central-Burden
Catcher — Kyleigh Poss, Udall
Infielder — Olivia Brynds, Colgan
Infielder — Kyndall Clevenger, Bluestem
Infielder — Makenzie Higgs, Chase County
Infielder — Dani Klein, Hillsboro
Infielder — Cece Lockmiller, Chase County
Outfielder — Samantha Crawford, Ellis
Outfielder — Emma Enderud, Udall
Outfielder — Brittany MacLean, Republic County
Outfielder — Jaycee Patton, Medicine Lodge.
Utility/Designated Player — Reagan Kirkwood, Valley Falls
Eastern Kansas League
First team
Pitcher — Grace Garcia, Blue Valley
Pitcher — Bailey Zuniga, St. Thomas Aquinas
Catcher — Jess Garcia, Mill Valley
Catcher — Katie Reeg, BV Southwest
Infielder — Carly Crow, BV West
Infielder — Julie Long, BV North
Infielder — Peyton Renzi, BV Southwest
Infielder — Halley Rindom, Blue Valley
Infielder — Alex Stanek, Blue Valley
Outfielder — Arrisa Harrish, BV North
Outfielder — Jocelyn Long, BV North
Outfielder — Peyton Moeder, Mill Valley
Outfielder — Paige Robbins, Blue Valley
Utility — AJ Elleman, BV West
Designated Player — Kari Holzrichter, Aquinas
Second team
Pitcher — Breck Dickey, Blue Valley
Pitcher — Lauren Florez, Mill Valley
Catcher — Kaitlin Robinson, BV North
Catcher — Emma Ryan, BV West
Infielder — Rachel Adent, BV West
Infielder — Ava Bredwell, Mill Valley
Infielder — Megan Macy, BV North
Infielder — Haley Shin, BV Northwest
Outfielder — Maddy Malina, BV West
Outfielder — Stevie Meade, Aquinas
Outfielder — Abby Mieras, BV West
Utility — Gretta Sailer, BV Southwest
Designated Player — Grace Abram, Mill Valley
Honorable Mentions
Abby Bishop, BV Northwest
Madison Byerley, Aquinas
Rylie Giddens, Blue Valley
Michaela Jackson, BV West
Caitlyn Parr, Aquinas
Haley Puccio, Mill Valley
Catherine Szukalski, Blue Valley
Audrey Warner, BV Northwest
Elenor Wyndrum, BV Northwest
Sunflower League
First team
Designated Player — Tatum Clopton, Free State
Utility — Ryan Milkowski, Olathe West
Catcher — Lindy Milkowski, Olathe West
Catcher — Jordan Richards, Olathe Northwest
Catcher — Maddie Swanson, Olathe South
Pitcher — Maryssa Rollin, Olathe South
Pitcher — Jayme Dean, Olathe North
Pitcher — Emily Bowman, Olathe Northwest
Outfield — Maddie Stipsits, Olathe North
Outfield — Morgan Kern, Olathe South
Outfield — Naleah Garry, Olathe West
Outfield — Shayna Espy, Olathe Northwest
Outfield — Liz Vaupel, Olathe East
Outfield — Hannah Schmidt, Olathe North
Infield — Ashlyn Anderson, Gardner Edgerton
Infield — Sara Roszak, Free State
Infield — Hannah Williams, Olathe West
Infield — Mackenzie Klaus, Olathe Northwest
Infield — Gabby Schultz, Gardner Edgerton
Infield — Abby Allen, Olathe South
Second team
Designated Player — Avery Collins, Olathe South
Utility — Izzy Cunningham, SM West
Catcher — Dallas Drakulich, SM North
Catcher — Emma Stanwix, Free State
Catcher — Brenna Brown, Leavenworth
Catcher — Morgan Husman, Lawrence High
Pitcher — Kyleigh Lay, Olathe East
Pitcher — Zoë Brewer, Lawrence High
Pitcher — Megan Formwalt, SM Northwest
Outfield — Megan Weigel, Olathe East
Outfield — Kampbell Kiburn, Lawrence High
Outfield — Ivy Brewer, Gardner Edgerton
Outfield — Haley Crane, SM West
Outfield — Angelina Harjo, Lawrence High
Infield — Maya Gallagher, Olathe North
Infield — Jordan Farmer, Olathe North
Infield — Loren Beggs, Olathe Northwest
Infield — Lauryn Jones, Free State
Infield — Karly Johnson, Lawrence High
Infield — Aubrey Griffith, Olathe South
Honorable Mentions
Devin Conley, Olathe East
Halie Morris, Olathe East
Taylor Burns, Shawnee Mission South
Kate Spencer, SM South
Hannah Redick, SM North
Michelle Zehr, SM North
Leksi Macan, SM North
Lexie Schroeder, Olathe North
Lauren Roberts, Olathe North
Jaden Sprague, Gardner Edgerton
Liz Bender, SM West
Melina Kroll, SM West
Taylor Burks, Free State
Georgia Rea, Free State
Grace Patchen, Free State
Kendyl Anderson, Olathe West
Kaycee Hayes, Olathe West
Karisa Boeschen, Olathe Northwest
Brooke Williams, Olathe Northwest
Ally Kukowski, Olathe Northwest
Abbey Ward, Olathe South
Ryleigh Diskin, Olathe South
Bailey Ballard, Olathe South
Alyssa Seichepine, Leavenworth
Leach Seichepine, Leavenworth
McKenzie Brown, Leavenworth
Emily Wells, SM Northwest
MaKenzie Cooper, SM Northwest
Skyler Rochelle, SM East
Christina Brogden, SM East
Jenah Babick, SM East
Sammy Williams, Lawrence High
Sydney Delfelder, Lawrence High
Abby Monroe, Lawrence High
Coach of the Year — Bree Ederer, Olathe North
Player of the Year — Maryssa Rollin, Olathe South
Newcomer of the Year — Tatum Clopton, Free State
Frontier League
First team
Infielder — Kamryn Shaffer, Ottawa
Infielder — Molly Rison, Louisburg
Infielder — Betsy Parmley, Baldwin
Infielder — Sierra Smith, Eudora
Outfielder — Sienna Hall, Baldwin
Outfielder — Audrey Flowers, Baldwin
Outfielder — Elizabeth Hays, Spring Hill
Catcher — Gaige Pinkerton, Spring Hill
Pitcher — Jordan Johnson, Paola
Pitcher — Kyla Etter, Eudora
Utility — Regan Smith, Spring Hill
Second team
Infielder — Jenna DeVore, Ottawa
Infielder — Hannah Menefee, Paola
Infielder — Paige Cooper, Spring Hill
Infielder — Kennedy Doherty, Eudora
Outfielder — Justine Kennington, Ottawa
Outfielder — Aubrey Weatherbie, Paola
Outfielder — Devin Purcell, Eudora
Catcher — Emma Grossoehme, Baldwin
Pitcher — Layney Steging, Spring Hill
Utility — Hannah Pearce, Paola
Honorable Mentions
Infielder — Halle Schindler, Paola
Infielder — Kayla Willey, Louisburg
Infielder — Avery Karlin, De Soto
Infielder — Kelle Wiggins, Baldwin
Infielder — Megan Kennedy, Eudora
Outfielder — Alli Kerns, Ottawa
Outfielder — Jordan Diehl, De Soto
Outfielder — McKinley Markley, Baldwin
Catcher — Jocelyn Woods, Ottawa
Catcher — Josie Bedford, De Soto
Catcher — Alaina Howe, Eudora
Utility — Karson Griggs, Louisburg
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment