JCPRD offers family fun this summer

Johnson County Parks and Recreation District is offering several family-friendly activities this summer.

Here are a few taking place in the Shawnee area in the next few weeks.

For more information on all of these events, and others, please visit jcprd.com.

Great American Family Camp Out takes place this weekend

You’re invited to enjoy a rare opportunity to sleep under the stars later this month in Shawnee Mission Park.

Whether you’re an experienced camper or looking for an activity to share with your family, the 11th annual Great American Family Campout offers you the chance to camp in safety at the largest park in Johnson County.

Children’s Services staff will be on hand throughout the night and JCPRD Park Police will also have a presence.

The package includes passes for one pedal boat rental, entry to the Shawnee Mission Park Beach, and tickets to The Theatre in the Park’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”



As a special bonus, campers will receive early admittance to the show.

This will be the only public campout offered in Shawnee Mission Park this summer.

The campout begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will run through about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Camping will take place in a large open field directly to the south of The Theatre in the Park complex and north of Shelter 2 in the Small Lakes Area.

Campers will need to bring their own camping equipment including tents, sleeping bags, etc.



Saturday evening dinner is not provided. Community grills are available at Shelter #2. The makings of s’mores will be available around a campfire Saturday night after the theater show, and bagels, fruit, juice, and milk will be provided Sunday morning.

The cost for this 20-hour event is $30 for a family of up to four, $10 for individuals, and children under the age of three are free.

For more information, contact Children’s Services Specialist Rob Knaussman at 913-826-3023.

To register, call 913-831-3359.

Behind-the-scenes tour of the Johnson County Museum is Saturday

A behind-the-scenes tour of the Johnson County Museum’s collections storage facility at the new Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center will be 1 p.m. Saturday.

The collection features over 17,000 3D objects and over one million images.

The Overland Park facility, 8788 Metcalf Ave, holds the museum’s two-dimensional collection, including manuscript collections, maps, photographs, and quilts.

The cost for one 60-minute program is $10 per person for adults, $9 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $8 for children one to 18.

To register, call 913-831-3359.

Squirt Gun Fun event planned for June 22

Brave kids are invited to take part in a day of water battles during a new special event being planned in late June at the Roeland Park Community Center.

The event, Squirt Gun Fun, is for kids ages 8 to 12. It will take place at 10 a.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive in Roeland Park.

Participants are invited to their squirt gun, swim suit, towel, sunscreen, and running shoes. In addition to epic water battles, there will be a break to make a pizza for lunch, supplies included.

The cost for this four-hour event, including lunch, is $20 per person for Johnson County residents or $22 per person for nonresidents.



For more information or to register by phone, call 913-831-3359.

Yoga class begins July 2 at Mill Creek

Join a low-intensity adult yoga class at the Mill Creek Activity Center and discover all the benefits of yoga in your life.

Titled simply Yoga, this class is for ages 14 and older.

Participants will improve circulation, regulate their metabolism, increase flexibility and coordination, and lengthen their muscles while increasing both muscle and bone density.

Yoga participants of all levels are welcome.

This class will take place at 5:30 p.m. starting July 2, at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Drive.

The cost for six 50-minute sessions is $45 per person for Johnson County residents, or $50 per person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register by phone, call 913-831-3359.

Sailing I class starts June 26

Learn the basic skills of sailing through a class.

Sailing I is for ages 18 and older.

Participants will learn about types of boats, launching techniques, docking, maintenance, and safety.

Basic swimming skills are required.

Sailing I consists of two indoor lecture sessions and four water sessions.

The indoor sessions will take place beginning at 7 p.m. June 26, and June 28, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

The water sessions will take place at 9 a.m. on four consecutive Saturdays beginning June 30 at Shawnee Mission Park Lake.

The cost for a total of six two-hour sessions is $70 per person for Johnson County residents or $77 per person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register by phone, call 913-831-3359.

Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament set for June 29 in Lenexa

Register by June 21 to participate in the Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament being presented by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and table tennis played on a court with two players per side who use a wiffleball and paddles.

The Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament will get under way at 9 a.m. June 29, at the Lenexa Community Center, 13420 Oak St. in Lenexa.

The fee for one eight-hour tournament is $25 per person, and no tax is charged.

Lunch is available for $9.

To register by phone for the event, call 913-831-3359. For more information, call 913-642-6410.