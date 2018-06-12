Archive for Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Shawnee college students earn spot on Dean’s List
June 12, 2018
Numerous Shawnee college students recently earned a spot on their respective school’s Dean’s List.
Here are the latest:
University of Central Missouri: Garrett Gilmore, Mikala Modiri, Hanna Steen, Gabrielle Geither, Stephen Tujague, Jerome Tujague, Ashton Dvorak, Claire Rachwal, Alexandria Moore, Jennifer Moravac, Sarah Wetzel, Erika Marsh, Haley Freeman, Lauren Niss, Kylie Tennis, Glynn L Leininger, Ashley Weis, Thomas Kopatich, Danielle Graviette, Keaton Rex, Andrew Tujague, Sarah Thiele and Brenna Albritton.
Fort Hays State University: Rebecca Becerra, Natalie Egan, Stephanie House, Pamela Hammond, Alexis Crispin , Jordan Lowry and Hollis Tharp.
University of Saint Mary: Chloe de la Pena, Cassidy Harbert, Danielle Jenkins and Michael Wray
Missouri Southern State University: Alicia Pickett, Keahnna Watts
Iowa State University: Sofia Gatapia, Courtney Huerter, Kristina Jaderborg and Raya Lehan
Baylor University: Ana Adams and Katherine Martin
University of Northern Colorado: Coleman McCann
Maryville University: Jacob Meurer
Hastings College: Ashley Mars
University of Minnesota Duluth: Sarah Dickson
