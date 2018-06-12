Archive for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Shawnee college students earn spot on Dean’s List

By Staff Report

June 12, 2018

Numerous Shawnee college students recently earned a spot on their respective school’s Dean’s List.

Here are the latest:

University of Central Missouri: Garrett Gilmore, Mikala Modiri, Hanna Steen, Gabrielle Geither, Stephen Tujague, Jerome Tujague, Ashton Dvorak, Claire Rachwal, Alexandria Moore, Jennifer Moravac, Sarah Wetzel, Erika Marsh, Haley Freeman, Lauren Niss, Kylie Tennis, Glynn L Leininger, Ashley Weis, Thomas Kopatich, Danielle Graviette, Keaton Rex, Andrew Tujague, Sarah Thiele and Brenna Albritton.

Fort Hays State University: Rebecca Becerra, Natalie Egan, Stephanie House, Pamela Hammond, Alexis Crispin , Jordan Lowry and Hollis Tharp.

University of Saint Mary: Chloe de la Pena, Cassidy Harbert, Danielle Jenkins and Michael Wray

Missouri Southern State University: Alicia Pickett, Keahnna Watts

Iowa State University: Sofia Gatapia, Courtney Huerter, Kristina Jaderborg and Raya Lehan

Baylor University: Ana Adams and Katherine Martin

University of Northern Colorado: Coleman McCann

Maryville University: Jacob Meurer

Hastings College: Ashley Mars

University of Minnesota Duluth: Sarah Dickson

