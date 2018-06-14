SMNW’s Mike Cooper named Kansas Cross Country Track and Field Coaches Association 6A Boys Coach of the Year

Shawnee Mission Northwest track and field coach Mike Cooper was selected as the Kansas Cross Country Track and Field Coaches Association 6A Boys Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Under Cooper's direction, the SM Northwest boys track and field team finished second at the state meet. The Cougars won a 6A regional title, a Sunflower League championship, Shawnee Mission North Relays, Blue Valley Relays, Shawnee Mission South Relays and the Johnson County Community College Indoor Meet.