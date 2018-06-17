Assist the Officer’ called during large disturbance overnight

Two Shawnee officers working off-duty at a wedding reception at Pavilion, 7436 Nieman Road, called for assistance from on-duty officers last night after a large fight broke out.

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says the officers contacted dispatchers at 10:38 p.m. and asked for assistance from other officers.

"When our dispatchers could not get ahold of the officers to check on their safety, an 'Assist the Officer' was put out over the radio, and additional resources from other agencies responded to help our officers," Maj. Larson said.

Officers from the Lenexa Police Department responded to assist, along with on-duty Shawnee officers.

Maj. Larson says the disturbance was brought under control, and no one was injured or arrested, and no report was taken on the incident.

"We appreciate the assistance from the Lenexa Police Department," Maj. Larson added.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.