Disabled vehicle, being pushed by pedestrians, sideswiped on I-435 overnight

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a car ran out of gas in a lane of southbound Interstate 435 in Lenexa and was being pushed by two pedestrians when the vehicle they were pushing was struck by another car at 12:05 Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on I-435 near the 79th Street bridge when it ran out of gas and became disabled in a southbound lane of the Interstate.

The Impala, being steered by a 17-year-old female and being pushed from behind by a 38-year-old female and 19-year-old male, all of Shawnee.

According to the Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report, a 2010 Ford Mustang "abruptly slowed in attempt to avoid a collision."

The driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was unable to slow in time and struck the rear of the Mustang.

Troopers say the Mustang "then swerved to the right and grazed the right rear-quarter panel" of the Impala as it was being pushed.

Both occupants of the Mustang, as well as both occupants of the Fusion, were wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred. The driver of the Mustang, a 27-year-old Overland Park man, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Troopers say a 17-year-old female from Shawnee was in the driver's seat and steering the disabled Impala when it was struck. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital for a medical issue not related to the crash. The Impala was being pushed by a 38-year-old female and 19-year-old male, both of Shawnee, when the vehicle was sideswiped. The pedestrians were not injured.

The Shawnee Fire Department, Lenexa Fire Department, Johnson County Med-Act, Shawnee Police Department, and Lenexa Police Department also responded and assisted the Highway Patrol with the crash.

