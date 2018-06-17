Woman arrested after allegedly threatening her brother with a knife

A Shawnee woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened her brother with a knife early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 11300 block of West 67th Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a possible stabbing. Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act were dispatched to stage in the area until police could secure the scene.

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says the adult male was treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused further treatment from Johnson County Med-Act.

"She was arrested and lodged at Johnson County Adult Detention Center pending charges," Maj. Larson said.

Johnson County Sheriff's booking logs show the 25-year-old woman lives at the address police were called to respond. She remains in custody awaiting formal charges. She's currently being held on a felony charge of aggravated battery with physical contact.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

