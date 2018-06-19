Mill Valley alumnus Lucas Krüll returns to gridiron, signs with Florida

Mill Valley alumnus Lucas Krüll is returning to SEC Country after verbally committing to play football for the University of Florida on Thursday.

“I want to thank GOD for blessing me with this opportunity. Thankful for all my family and friends who were by my side through it all. Fully COMMITTED. I’m officially a FLORIDA GATOR,” Krüll wrote on Twitter.

The former Mill Valley tight end picked the Gators after making official visits to Florida, Kansas State and Missouri.

Krüll, a 2016 Mill Valley alumnus, signed to play baseball in Arkansas to begin his collegiate athletic career. The Shawnee native redshirted with the Razorbacks before transferring to Jefferson College, which doesn’t have a football team.

In 11 appearances with Jefferson College this spring, Krüll posted a 2-1 record with an ERA of 10.26 in 16.2 innings. Krüll struck out 27 and had 38 walks. He went on to be drafted by the San Francisco Giants earlier this month in the 34th round of the MLB Draft.

While Krüll helped the Mill Valley baseball team to the state tournament in 2016, he also played a big role in guiding the Jaguar football team to its first state title. Krüll hauled in 52 catches for 745 yards and 13 touchdowns, and added nine carries for 70 yards and a score on the ground. The former Mill Valley tight end now stands at 6 feet, 7 inches and 255 pounds.

“I love what Coach (Dan) Mullen does with his offense,” Krüll told Blake Alderman of 247Sports. “Coach (Larry) Scott is a great coach and person that I trust and have connected with greatly. I know he will make me into a well-rounded tight end.”

Krüll has three years of eligibility remaining as he takes his talents to Florida.