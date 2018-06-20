20 apartments damaged by early morning fire, displacing 14 adults and 6 children

Firefighters from the Shawnee and Lenexa fire departments responded to a fire at Hampton Woods Apartment Homes near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 435 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Shawnee Police arrived in the area quickly and reported heavy black smoke coming from the building at 16907 West 69th Terrace. Officers went inside the building and began going door-to-door to alert residents of the fire.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says the fire is believed to have started in the attic area. A resident activated the building's fire alarm.

Sands says 14 adults and six children evacuated from the building. The building had 20 apartments, and Sands believed all have at least smoke and water damage.

The two-alarm fire was brought under control in about an hour.

All residents of the building escaped, and no injuries were reported. Residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and apartment complex management.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as investigators wait for daylight to continue their search for a cause.

