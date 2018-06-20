Shawnee students receive K-State honors

Nearly 3,920 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2018 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.

The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following Shawnee students earned semester honors for the spring 2018 semester from Kansas State University:

Sierra Alley, Gina Avitia, Alexandra Barney, Peyton Barton, Carena Bledsoe, Sara Blunk, Spencer Boaz, Monica Brich, Madison Brown, Jordyn Burke, Jared Byrnes, Sally Carey, Abigail Cater, Brett Christianson, Ariana Coker, Jackson Cooper, Jordan Cox, Aaron Crews, Emilie Crutchfield, Mariana Cruz, Madison Cunningham, Gina D’Amato, Camden Davis, Cody Deas, Carley Deibler, Annabelle Dillon, Daniel Erickson, Abby Eskina, Brooke Evans, Gabrielle Fangman, Marta Fears, Leah Fields, Emily Francis, Joyce Friedel, Payton Frye, Patrick Gambill, Adam Gillette, Katelyn Gloe, Samantha Goetting, Sophia Gonzales, Lindsey Hamner, Olivia Harding, Benjamin Hartman, Sydney Hookstra, Adam Huber, Abigail Hughes, Sondra Ibarra, Siddarth Jambunathan, Jackson Jennings, Anne Jewell, Lucas Johnson, Rebecca Kelley, Julia Kemp, Clayton Kistner, Ashley Kitchen, Kaitlyn Kuhl, Emily Lavery, Kurtis Loevenstein, Jazz Loffredo, Lauren Londeen, Bridget Lynch, Danielle Mansfield, Mallory Martin, Thomas McClain, Meghan McCluskey, Abigail McCormick, Timothy McCormick, Shelbie McLain, Sarah McLaughlin, Ryanne Mercer, Aaron Middaugh, Elizabeth Miller, Alexis Minkler, Keilha Montero Gaspar, Jennifer Morrill, Maggie Mulich, Ryan Munk, Tyler Nelson, Martha Nguyen, Valerie Nguyen, Michael Nyhart, Kiara O’Dea, Connor Obertop, Joshua Orbin, Carolyn Osbern, Joseph Pentola, Brenna Ramirez, Joseph Reed, Victoria Robinson, Kelly Rogers, Ryan Schamberger, Kristen Schau, Dylan Schoenfeldt, Kiana Schulze, Denise Skinner, Jessica Stanton, Sydney Stanton, Nathan Sterns, Marta Stetsiv, Michelle Stottman, Erin Sullivan, Evan Sullivan, Hailey Utech, Emma Ware, Chi-Leigh Warren, Caden Waters, Maridee Weber, Ashley Weigel, Donovan West, Trevor Whitlow, Carleigh Whitman, Mallory Wilhite, Rhiannon Wilhite, Mitchell Willoughby, Natalie Windham, Carlie Yunger, Abigail Zimmerman.