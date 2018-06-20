Archive for Wednesday, June 20, 2018
SM Northwest students earn forensics awards
June 20, 2018
A team of Shawnee Mission Northwest students earned one of the top prizes at the National Catholic Forensics League Grand National Tournament held this spring.
Julian Kuffour, senior, and Emmanuel Osei, senior, took second place in the national tournament in the category of policy debate.
The team, who also won the state two-speaker KSHSAA Championship earlier this year, is coached by Ken King.
