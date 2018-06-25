ALDI to debut modern design of remodeled Shawnee store

After a massive renovation, ALDI is reopening its doors to shoppers in Shawnee.

The store, located at 15105 W. 67th St., is part of a $1.6 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide by the end of 2020.

Locally, ALDI is investing $30 million to update 20 stores in Kansas City and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2019.

To celebrate the Shawnee store reopening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. During the event, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

All remodeled ALDI stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“Our remodeled store layout will simplify the shopping experience for customers, so they can get out the door with everything they need,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to unveil these changes in a great market like Shawnee, where we already have passionate, loyal customers.”