Prosecutors charge Shawnee man in Houston Lake shooting

Platte County, Mo.—A Shawnee man has been charged in the shooting death of Jacob Stowers in Houston Lake, Mo.

Stowers,a 25-year-old from Kansas City, Mo. was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Platte County prosecutor’s office said in a news release Friday that 26-year-old Coty Borst has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 21 death.

He is also charged with misdemeanor assault on a police animal.

Court records do not show a defense attorney yet.

Prosecutors allege Borst shot Stowers at a house in Houston Lake.

He fled after the shooting and was found in a creek bed 100 yards from the house.

A Kansas City police dog found him and latched onto his arm.

Borst allegedly forced a handgun to the dog’s head, but dropped it into the creek after officers commanded him not to shoot the dog.

The release also stated Borst is currently being held at the Platte County Detention Center.

His bond is set at $150,000.

The incident is still under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

In the release, Sheriff Owen thanked the Kansas City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance.

-Dispatch news editor Jennifer Bhargava contributed to this story.