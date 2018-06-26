Shawnee Rotary Club honors Meyer with ‘Service Above Self’ award

In honor of an outstanding lifetime Rotarian, the Gene Amos “Service Above Self” award is annually given in his name to a member of the Rotary Club of Shawnee for their individual commitment to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

This award goes to a member who dedicates his/her life to serving Rotary in one or more of its five avenues of service, as well as outside of Rotary to other meaningful service to non-profit organizations and service to others, as Gene Amos did during his lifetime.

Rotary club president, Tim Deves recently announced this year’s recipient of the Gene Amos “Service Above Self” Award as Stephanie Meyer.

She will receive a Paul Harris Fellow and $500 from the Rotary Club of Shawnee Foundation to be donated to a charity or project of her choice in her name.

Meyer has played a major role in the Rotary Club and community. She is a past president of the club and is involved in many committees. Plus, she is an elected official.

She is very passionate about the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters and volunteers for Rebuilding Together Shawnee. She has served on the Young Leaders Council of the Children’s Center for the visually impaired and as a member of the Junior League of Kansas City.

She is a Leadership Kansas alum, the Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership program and a member of the Centurions of the Greater KC Chamber of Commerce.