Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Johnson Drive

Shawnee police say a 35-year-old Shawnee woman was killed late Monday night when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on eastbound Johnson Drive near Barker Road.

In a news release, Major Sam Larson says an off-duty Shawnee police officer was driving through the area shortly after the crash occurred. The officer found an unconscious woman on the ground and began life-saving efforts.

Firefighters from the Shawnee Fire Department and paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act responded an pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

"She was a Shawnee resident and her name is being withheld at this time until her family has been notified," Maj. Larson says in the release. "She was a passenger on the motorcycle involved in the crash."

Larson says the operator of the motorcycle is a 41-year-old male who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Recorded radio traffic indicated the man was being detained by officers and was being processed at Shawnee Police headquarters when Med-Act was requested to respond to transport him to the hospital.

Police have yet to respond to questions regarding the man's arrest.

The Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash. No other details have been released.

