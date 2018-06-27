Phi Kappa Phi selects new Shawnee members for academic excellence

Across the country, hundreds of students were selected as new members of Phi Kappa Phi, the oldest and most prestigious all-discipline honor society.

The new initiates for 2018 are second-semester juniors in the upper 7.5 percent of their class, seniors in the upper 10 percent of their class or outstanding graduate students in the top 10 percent of their class.

A few Shawnee students made the list. They include Samantha Goetting, Eric Racki and Maridee Weber, of Kansas State University; and Kalyn Meseke, of Emporia State University.