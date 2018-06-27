Archive for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Shawnee student receives undergraduate research award
June 27, 2018
This summer, 10 University of Kansas students received Undergraduate Research Awards.
The recipients were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship as they work on research and creative projects.
One of those recipients was Shawnee student Olivia Hollman, who is a senior majoring in English and history.
Her project was entitled “Livingstone in Emotion: Imperial Sentiment in Myth and Legend,” and her mentor was Andrew Denning, assistant professor of history.
