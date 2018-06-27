Shawnee student receives undergraduate research award

This summer, 10 University of Kansas students received Undergraduate Research Awards.

The recipients were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship as they work on research and creative projects.

One of those recipients was Shawnee student Olivia Hollman, who is a senior majoring in English and history.

Her project was entitled “Livingstone in Emotion: Imperial Sentiment in Myth and Legend,” and her mentor was Andrew Denning, assistant professor of history.