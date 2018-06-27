Shawnee youth complete leadership academy

Hundreds of young men from across the state recently participated in the American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy, which took place in early June at Kansas State University.

The academy provides an interactive problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork, while instilling civic responsibility and respect for government.

The Shawnee students involved include Joseph McClain, Zachary Bossert, Tyler Hilk, Johannes Seberger, Kaleb Shukeat, Matthew Turner and Ryan Williams, Mill Valley High School; Sam Hubert, DeSoto High School; Collin Ingram, Shawnee Mission North High School and Garrett Nelson, Maranatha Christian Academy.